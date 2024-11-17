Charli XCX Blasts THIS ‘Extremely Brat’ NYC Post Columnist During Her Saturday Night Live Monologue

Charli XCX had no filter during her Saturday Night Live hosting and called out “extremely brat” New York Post columnist Andrea Peyser for her response to Martha Stewart’s mean comment. “I have to say ‘Brat Summer’ has been a crazy experience. So many people have asked me, ‘What is brat?’ And honestly, it’s just like, an attitude. It’s a vibe,” Charli said in her monologue on the November 16th episode of the comedy sketch series.

She further defined the meaning of brat with examples. In Stewart’s recent documentary, she cursed at a journalist over an old magazine article and expressed her relief that the journalist was no longer alive. “That is brat,” the 360 singer said. “And then last Friday, when that exact journalist responded and said, ‘Hey, I’m alive bitch!’ That is extremely brat,” Charli added.

In response to Stewart’s remark, Peyser penned a lengthy article dedicated to the former and opened her note with a feisty statement that read, “I’m alive, bitch! Even if the Domestic Dominatrix thinks she’s finished me off.”

In the interior designer’s new Netflix documentary Martha, she opened up about her 2004 insider trading trial and claimed that it was Peyser who reported the situation at the Manhattan federal court. “New York Post lady was there, just looking so smug,” the 83-year-old businesswoman recalled in her documentary.

“She had written horrible things during the entire trial. But she is dead now, thank goodness. And nobody has to put up with the crap she was writing all the time,” she added. After Stewart remarked that she was glad the journalist was now dead, Peyser wrote a comeback article.

The reporter claimed that Stewart and “her insider tip-giving stockbroker Peter Bacanovic” were convicted of security fraud and lied to the federal investigators yet her focus was not on saving herself, her family, or her employee's grace but only on targeting Peyser. “She’s focused her fury at me,” the reporter added.

Peyser continued to bash the interior designer by calling her petty, abusive, “obsessive-compulsive” who is “so mean.” At the Philadelphia Conference for Women event on November 14, Stewart bitterly acknowledged the journalist’s recent expose and joked that it would help her documentary get more views.