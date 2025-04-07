Scarlett Johansson's Stalker with Tattoo of Her Name Arrested After SNL Bomb Threat; Here's What Happened

One of Scarlett Johansson's alleged stalkers has been arrested after threatening to bomb her husband, Colin Jost's workplace, i.e., Saturday Night Live.

A 48-year-old man with a 'Scarlett' tattoo on his chest, named Michael Joseph Branham, was busted on Wednesday in Manhattan for mass harm threats and false reporting, according to The Independent.

Advertisement

Court documents state that Branham had sent threatening texts to his online university, which NBC Universal later obtained and forwarded to NYPD. As per the New York Post, he wrote, "THE NEXT TIME YOU HEAR [sic] FROM ME, I WILL BE ON CNN FOR EXPLODING A BOMB IN THE SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AUDIENCE."

Authorities arrested Branham, the father of two daughters, shortly thereafter. He was being held on $100,000 cash or a $300,000 bond during his Thursday evening arraignment in Manhattan criminal court.

Branham has previously shown signs of obsessive behavior towards Johansson and has a reported chest tattoo of a realistic heart and the name "Scarlett."

The first reported altercation between Branham and Johansson was in 2023, when the Avengers actress requested a restraining order against him. He had reportedly shown up at her house uninvited multiple times and posted strange statements about her online. He also claimed to be the father of one of her children.

Advertisement

In one of them, he called Johansson his fiancée and publicly thanked her for purchasing a car for him. He wrote on X, "Thank you so much, my fiancee, #SCARLETTJOHANSSON for buying me a car !!!! You're the best woman ever in my life, even before you bought me this car! I love you beautiful!!!!"

In November 2023, he also posted, "Don’t worry about anything #SCARLETTINGRIDJOHANSSON I still have not cheated on you, no matter what the brain interface people tell you in the air waves!!! I love you honey I’m waiting for you still in Hollywood."

Colin Jost, who co-hosts Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment, got married to Scarlett Johansson in 2020, three years after they started dating. They share a son, Cosmo, whom the couple welcomed in 2021, as well as a daughter, Rose Dorothy, 10, from Johansson's previous marriage.

ALSO READ: Scarlett Johansson Responds to Speculations About Black Widow’s Return to MCU: 'Let Her Have Her Hero Moment'