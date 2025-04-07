Adolescence: Did You Know Erin Doherty’s Briony TESTED Owen Cooper’s Jamie Secretly? Find Out How

Adolescence became a fan favorite series, topping the charts of Netflix within no time of its release. While a lot of people have already watched it and enjoyed it, they still might have missed a few very intriguing details about the show.

It was Erin Doherty’s Briony who was seen as the psychologist and had highly interesting tests to perform on Owen Cooper’s Jamie, only to evaluate him.

The first was the hot chocolate test. We see Briony bring Jamie a cup of hot chocolate, topped with marshmallows. This was the first gambit that Briony played, adding a homely feel and comfort to Jamie's now disturbed life and gaining his trust.

She then even becomes a motherly figure for Jamie by bringing in some treats, only to test how he will react toward the acts of service from a woman.

She also tests’ his response by not bringing back the hot chocolate when Jamie throws it on the floor. This was where Doherty’s character was testing how the boy reacts toward authority and rejection in Adolescence.

However, Briony is then again shown to apologize for forgetting, acting as if she is in a seemingly beholden position, only for Jamie to treat her as having the power and beg her to stay.

Another one is the sandwich test. For most people, this one might have gone over their heads, but here she is trying to see how Jamie would react to getting a thing that he usually doesn't like.

Erin Doherty’s Briony tries to see if Jamie would accept the food that is half of it or will react and demand a whole lunch.

Now comes the filling, cheese, and pickles—which he doesn't like—will he not accept the sandwich or eat it, using it to please Briony, as seen in the later episode?

All of these tests only brought out the best in the series created by Stephen Graham.

