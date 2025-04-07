When Deepika Padukone’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel called her ‘best Earth has to offer’

Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel shared screen space for the first time in xXx: Return of Xander Cage. On various occasions, the international star is often seen praising the actress and reminiscing about the times from their professional collaboration. Meanwhile, we caught our hands on an old write-up where he had stated that the actress is the "best Earth has to offer."

Back in 2018, Deepika Padukone was named in Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people of the year. The actress’ xXx co-star, Vin Diesel, in his testimony had offered effusive praises for her, recounting their first meeting when she had auditioned for a role in Fast & Furious 7.

Vin had stated that at the time, he knew that he was in the presence of "someone very special.” He further shared one of the conditions posed by the Bajirao Mastani actress while accepting the role in xXx: Return of Xander Cage — "She said, ‘I want to do this movie, but if I do, you have to come to India.’ Thank God I made that deal.”

The international star went on to emphasize that DP is more than a Bollywood star now. He stated that the actress is the best thing offered by the Earth, and she is here to represent the world and not just India.

“So often in the entertainment industry we deal in stereotypes, and people get stuck in certain markets. Deepika is the best Earth has to offer. She’s not just here to represent India; she’s here to represent the world,” he had written.

It was just a couple of days back that Diesel, taking to his Instagram, shared a photo from the sets of xXx: Return of Xander Cage. In the striking picture, a shirtless Vin flaunted his toned physique and tattoos. He was also seen wearing accessories, including statement rings, wristwatches, and a chain.

Meanwhile, DP looked stunning in a black crop top and shorts while she rested her arm on his shoulder. Keeping the caption small yet reminiscent, he simply wrote, “Xander…”

Deepika was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, led by Ajay Devgn. It also reunited her on-screen with her husband, Ranveer Singh. The actress is currently enjoying her motherhood.

