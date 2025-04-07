Who is Arjun Das? Meet RJ-turned-actor who has been part of LCU and will lock horns with Ajith Kumar in Good Bad Ugly

Arjun Das has etched a special place in the hearts of many when it comes to his husky baritone voice and classic dark roles. The actor has worked simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil films, earning tremendous accolades and appreciation for his distinct performance.

After collaborating with filmmakers like Lokesh Kanagaraj and Atlee, he is all set to work in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly. Here’s everything you need to know about him.

Who is Arjun Das?

Born on October 5, 1990, Arjun Das has worked extensively in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. Born and brought up in Chennai, he initially worked as a banker in Dubai.

However, his passion for cinema drove him back to his hometown, where he started to look for suitable opportunities. Arjun went through major changes prior to bagging film offers, which also included him losing a massive weight of 40 kgs.

Arjun Das kickstarted career as a radio jockey

Quite interestingly, at the very beginning of his career, Arjun worked as a radio jockey. Well, to put things into perspective, the actor had bagged his acting debut with the independent film titled Perumaan in 2012, followed by yet another movie named Andhraghaaram, which was produced by Atlee.

It was at this point that Arjun joined Radio One and began hosting the Drive Show. While the actor has oftentimes cited this profession of his as something that was for his sustenance. But within no time, the actor made a name for himself courtesy of his husky baritone voice.

Arjun Das’ foray into films and acting

Following the success of his brief stint as an RJ, Arjun Das went on to bag successive acting opportunities under the direction of Lokesh Kanagaraj. He became a part of cult-classic films like Kaithi, Master and Vikram, respectively.

Moving on, some of his other notable films included Butta Bomma, Aneethi, Por and Rasavathi.

Arjun Das’s upcoming movies

Fast forward to now, Arjun Das is back in the news as he is all set to lock horns with Ajith Kumar as the antagonist in Adhik Ravichandran’s upcoming film Good Bad Ugly. The trailer of the film has revealed the Kaithi star’s menacing look as the villain and has left fans excited and on their feet.

Besides this, Arjun is also a part of Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film They Call Him OG. However, further details of his role are yet to be made available.

