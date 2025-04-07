Box Office: Discussing the potential of Prabhas and Sunny Deol collaboration in all-out action bonanza

Sunny Deol is set to make his big theatrical comeback with Jaat after the massive success of Gadar 2. The film is scheduled to release very soon, on 10 April. This Pan-India action entertainer is directed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni and also stars Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and others in pivotal roles.

As the film is set to release soon, director Gopichand Malineni shared a surprising moment from the sets of Jaat featuring Sunny Deol and Prabhas together. While the reason behind the Baahubali star being on the sets of Jaat remains unknown, the picture, for sure, took the internet by storm. With just a single picture, speculation has spread that Prabhas might make a surprise cameo appearance in the film.

Potential of a Sunny Deol and Prabhas Collaboration

While there is no guarantee behind the speculations, the possibility of a collaboration between the two superstars does sound exciting. While Sunny Deol has been present in the industry since the ‘80s, Prabhas made his debut in the 2000s. A combination of the 2 superstars from different generations, with their unique fan following and aura, can easily give us one of the biggest action entertainers of all time.

Prabhas made his name popular in the Hindi market with Baahubali, post which Baahubali 2 was released and became his biggest blockbuster ever. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion grossed Rs 1744 crore globally, making it one of the biggest Indian movies to ever run at the box office. While Sunny Deol is known for several action films like Gadar, Ghatak and Ghayal, his highest-grossing film remains to be his last release, Gadar 2. It grossed Rs 687 crore globally.

Prabhas became the first ever Indian actor to enter the Rs 500 crore Hindi nett club with Baahubali 2, while Sunny Deol became the second and the senior most Bollywood actor to enter the club with his last release Gadar 2.

Upcoming Movies of Prabhas and Sunny Deol

Both Prabhas and Sunny Deol have a unique slate of movies coming up. Prabhas will be next seen in The Raja Saab along with Salaar 2, Spirit, Kalki 2 and Fauji in the future; Sunny Deol will be next seen in Jaat, releasing on 10 April. He would also star in Lahore 1947, Border 2, Ramayana and Safar.

