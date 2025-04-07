Pete Davidson and Girlfriend Elsie Hewitt Enjoy Date Night at Basketball Game Amid His Praise for Ex Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson and his new girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, enjoyed a cozy date night while attending the New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. The couple’s appearance comes as their romance heats up, following Davidson’s recent public praise for his ex, Ariana Grande.

Photos captured the pair sitting courtside in celebrity row, smiling and exchanging flirty glances throughout the game. Although they refrained from overt public displays of affection, Davidson and Hewitt arrived hand-in-hand, signaling their growing closeness.

The outing follows their recent trip to Scotland for Dave Navarro’s wedding, further fueling speculation about the seriousness of their relationship. According to sources, Davidson, 31, and Hewitt, 29, are taking a more thoughtful approach this time, with Davidson reportedly wanting to move carefully and build a strong foundation. Insiders revealed that the two started off as friends, ensuring that their values aligned before moving into a romantic relationship.

Sources also noted that Hewitt’s respect for Davidson’s need for privacy has set their relationship apart from his past romances. She has even earned the approval of Davidson’s mother and sister, who are happy to see him so content.

Page Six first broke the news of their relationship in March, shortly after it was revealed that Davidson had entered a new romance with someone outside of his usual celebrity circle.

Both Davidson and Hewitt have high-profile dating histories. Davidson’s former partners include Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Madelyn Cline, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber, Phoebe Dynevor, and Kate Beckinsale. Meanwhile, Hewitt has been previously linked to Jason Sudeikis and Benny Blanco.

As Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt continue to make public appearances together, fans are watching closely to see how their relationship unfolds. With their shared laughter and growing bond, it seems like Davidson might have found something truly different this time around.

