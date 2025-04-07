Box Office: Can Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly breakeven in USA after Vidaamuyarchi failed to do so?

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar seems unstoppable, making a massive return to the big screen within just two months of his last outing, the Pongal treat Vidaamuyarchi. That film, directed by Magizh Thirumeni and produced by Lyca Productions, featured a gripping premise about a married couple’s vacation gone wrong, with Arjun Sarja, Trisha Krishnan, and Regina Cassandra in key roles. Despite its intense storyline, the film underperformed at the U.S. box office, failing to cross the $1 million mark even after including Canadian collections.

Advertisement

Cut to the present, all eyes are on Ajith’s latest release, Good Bad Ugly, which has already taken a flying start in India, with a pre-sales collection of ₹7.85 crore already, indicating a promising Day 1 in Tamil Nadu alone. It has surpassed previous Tamil biggies like Vijay’s Beast, a 2022 action-comedy directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, co-starring Pooja Hegde; and even the 2023 blockbuster Leo, a gritty thriller starring Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja under Lokesh Kanagaraj's direction.

But what about the USA numbers?

Good Bad Ugly has a breakeven value of USD 1 million (excluding Canada) from the USA market. That's a tough target, especially considering Vidaamuyarchi fell short of that number despite Ajith’s star power. However, this time, there's more buzz and a mass appeal that could work in the film’s favor overseas.

In a bold move that dives deep into the shades of human nature, Good Bad Ugly brings Ajith to the forefront in a triple role, with each character representing a different face of humanity: the good, the bad, and, yes, the ugly. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, the film amps things up with a powerhouse supporting cast featuring S.J. Suryah, Trisha, and Arjun Das.

Advertisement

Packed with adrenaline-fueled action and a pulsating soundtrack, it doesn’t just aim big but charges headfirst into pan-India territory, unapologetically cinematic and larger than life.

With just days to go before its U.S. release and negligible promotions so far, fans are hoping Ajith will actively engage in overseas marketing at least a day before April 10th. Tamil fans recently went all out with a massive cutout tribute for Ajith at a theater in the state, only to have it damaged by the weather, but their spirit remains unshaken.

Will Good Bad Ugly rise above Vidaamuyarchi’s North American setback? The next few days will reveal if Ajith can finally crack the U.S. market in 2025.



ALSO READ: Box Office: Kollywood's biggest superstars plan HUGE comeback for struggling industry in next 5 months; details inside