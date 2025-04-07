Royal Staffer Claims Kate Middleton Outshines Meghan Markle in Strength and Grace
Former palace staffers praise Kate Middleton for her resilience and adaptability in royal life, drawing comparisons with Meghan Markle.
Kate Middleton is receiving fresh praise for her strength and grace in navigating royal life, with former courtiers and palace staff highlighting her resilience in contrast to Meghan Markle. Their insights have surfaced in a new royal exposé shedding light on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the Royal Family.
A former Kensington Palace staff member shared candid thoughts in an interview for Tom Quinn’s latest book, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life Of Royal Servants. According to the insider, Kate is considered a much stronger figure within royal circles compared to Meghan.
The staffer pointed out that Kate consistently welcomed advice from both lower-ranking staff and senior courtiers, even when some initially treated her with a degree of snobbery. Despite experiencing similar "backbiting gossipy criticism" that Meghan endured, Kate approached the challenges differently.
The former staffer explained that while Meghan viewed such treatment as being pushed around, Kate perceived it as an essential part of her role within the Royal Family. This mindset, they suggested, reflects a key difference in how both women navigated royal expectations.
While public discussions often pit the two duchesses against each other, insider accounts like these highlight the unique ways Kate and Meghan adapted to their royal roles. As the Royal Family continues to evolve, Kate’s approach is being seen as a model of quiet strength and adaptability behind palace walls.
