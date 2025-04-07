Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Are 'Family Favorites'; Latter's Mom Gives Her Approval with THIS Sweet Gesture

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are largely celebrated by most of their fans. But one person who happens to be the biggest fan of the couple seems to be the music producer’s mother.

Recently, taking to social media, Selena Gomez uploaded a video clip of Blanco’s mother, Sandra Levin. In this footage that was posted on Instagram by the actress from Wizards of Waverly Place, the mother of Benny Blanco was seen wearing a heart-shaped necklace.

Advertisement

What came next had surely put everyone in awe. Inside the necklace, Sandra Levin had pictures of Selena Gomez and her son, the How Does It Feel To Be Forgotten artist.

Well, this isn’t the only great thing that amused the fans of the Lose You To Love Me singer. Selena Gomez shared a carousel post on her social media that took the die-hard fans of the artist through several of her recent memories.

The post that was shared by Selena Gomez welcoming April was captioned “a few memories…”

In the video, the mother was even seen holding a child who was playing with her necklace. Soon, we hear a voice asking, “Lucas who’s in there?” while the young one is heard responding, “Uncle Benny and Selena.”

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Hints at Logan Lerman Joining Cast of Only Murders in the Building Season 5; Here's What We Know

Other pictures in the carousel of The Heart Wants What It Wants artist showed her taking a mirror selfie, then a picture of “Benny + Sel” written on beach sand, a group photo that also included the Younger And Hotter Than Me artist right in the center, with others having a big smile on their faces.

Advertisement

Selena Gomez had even seemingly shared a glimpse of herself from the set of a commercial. One highly intriguing picture that the artist had shared in her upload was her sitting between her co-stars from Only Murders in the Building, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

A few other images showed Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez being deeply in love as they were photographed kissing each other.

ALSO READ: Why Is Benny Blanco Scared That Selena Gomez Will Change Her Mind About Him After Recent Marriage Proposal? Find Out