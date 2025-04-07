Chhorii 2: Nushrratt Bharuccha on 4-year gap between first and second part of horror film franchise; ‘Break allowed me…’

With the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 horror hit Chhorii gearing up for its release on April 11, lead actor Nushrratt Bharuccha and director Vishal Furia recently offered insights into the film and what viewers can look forward to. In a conversation with ANI, Bharuccha reflected on the time that passed between the two installments, sharing that the four-year interval gave her space to evolve both personally and professionally, while also allowing for a much-needed break.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the significance of taking a pause, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared that the four-year gap between the two films proved to be beneficial. She mentioned that had the sequel followed immediately after the first, it might have been overwhelming for her.

The break allowed her to explore more light-hearted roles, which in turn helped her emotionally distance herself from Chhorii. According to the actress, such detachment can sometimes bring unexpected advantages.

Sharing how good it feels to be appreciated by the audience, Bharuccha added, "It feels good when you give a performance and want to make a positive impact on the audience. You feel like giving yourself a pat on the back, like we did something meaningful."

When questioned about the possibility of building a Chhorii Universe, director Vishal Furia responded that while he wasn't certain about creating an entire universe, he hoped the storyline would progress beyond the second film.

Advertisement

He revealed that although nothing has been written yet, there are some concepts in mind. Furia added that if Chhorii 2 is well-received by audiences, it could open the door for a third installment, and with that hope, the team is bringing the sequel to viewers.

The official trailer for Chhorii 2 made its debut earlier this week, opening with a haunting and emotional story narrated by Nushrratt Bharuccha’s character to her daughter. In the tale, a furious king, upset over the birth of a girl, commands a servant to end the child’s life.

Helmed once again by director Vishal Furia, who also directed the original film, the sequel stars Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma in key roles.

The film is scheduled for a global premiere on April 11, 2025, and is produced under the banners of T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Productions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Aamir Khan admitted to getting impatient with 9-year-old Darsheel Safary on Taare Zameen Par set: ‘Mujhe yaad dilana…’