Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja admits ‘it isn’t easy’ for son Yashvardhan Ahuja to carry his legacy; ‘He’s not walking in blind…’

In the Hindi film industry, comparisons are inevitable—particularly for star kids. Yashvardhan Ahuja, popularly known as Yash and son of 90s icon Govinda, is no exception as he prepares for his acting debut. Addressing the subject, Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, acknowledged that Yash will undoubtedly face public scrutiny but emphasized that he has seen the process from the ground up and he’s not walking in blind.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with Times Now, Sunita Ahuja shared that she has been praying for her son Yashvardhan Ahuja to achieve success, expressing hope that he would gain fame and recognition while staying protected from negativity and ill will. She wished for him to be blessed with prosperity, love, and most importantly, humility.

Despite being born into a film family, Sunita pointed out that Yash has put in the effort to understand the industry by working as an assistant director on films like Dishoom and Baaghi. She acknowledged that these experiences gave him a solid foundation and prepared him for his own journey in cinema.

Reflecting on the expectations that come with being Govinda's son, Sunita admitted that the pressure is immense but emphasized that Yash is focused on building his own identity, choosing to move forward at his own pace.

Yash is set to step into the world of acting with an upcoming project directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sai Rajesh. The director has previously been praised for his work in acclaimed Telugu films such as Colour Photo, Hrudaya Kaleyam, and Baby. Reports also suggest that Babil Khan, son of the late actor Irrfan Khan, will feature in the film alongside Yash.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation, Yashvardhan Ahuja mentioned that his father encouraged him to carve out his own journey in the film industry rather than relying on shortcuts. He recalled that one of the only pieces of advice his father gave him was to avoid using foul language in films, as he himself had never done so on screen.

ALSO READ: Shreya Ghoshal FINALLY gets back her X account; warns fans of AI-generated pictures and fraudulent links