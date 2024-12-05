Charli XCX Gets Real About What Constant Touring Has Done To Her Body Over The Years; ‘I Have Nerve Damage…’

Charli XCX’s continued efforts to make good music in the industry is a testament to how hard she works. But it appears that with praise for the same, she is also facing some side effects. She revealed that touring has damaged her neck from regularly performing live shows.

She confessed this during her conversation with Variety. Charli shared that she did a lot of physical damage to her body from performing. While specifying the same, the singer expressed that she is usually in so much of ”pain” during her live shows.

The Apple artist shared, “Genuinely, physically, I have nerve damage in my neck from things that I've done onstage.” She revealed that for her to give a performance that she feels is good enough, she really has to throw herself physically around and that makes her extremely sad when she does that.

The Boom Clap singer referred to live performances as a “hellhole.” Despite all this, when she has support from people around her, things seemingly get a little easier. This time, during her Sweat Tour with Troy Sivan, things were a little less hard.

Charli told the outlet that being with One Of Your Girls singers softened that quite a lot and many other individuals on the tour also made her feel very light.

It appears that her hard work truly paid off because many memorable moments from her tour went viral online and fans also poured in their opinions for the same.

Advertisement

Apart from that, she is also being recognized by the Grammys this year in a significant way, as the artist bagged seven nominations, per the Grammy nominations list released on November 8, 2024

It is essential to mention that her latest album Brat is one of the most liked and critically acclaimed albums of this year. Since its release, it did not take long for it to go viral on social media platforms.

ALSO READ: Is Ariana Grande Looking Forward To Welcome Kids With Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater? Know Here