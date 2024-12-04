Is Ariana Grande Looking Forward To Welcome Kids With Wicked Co-Star Ethan Slater? Know Here

Ariana Grande is all set to step onto a new future with her beau and Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. A source recently shared some insights into what the We Can't Be Friends singer plans ahead for her relationship with Slater.

While the couple had been dragged into a lot of controversy, a source recently opened up to Life & Style stating that Ariana Grande is “madly in love and very eager to marry Ethan.”

Per the insider, the Side to Side songstress is waiting for the perfect timing to begin a new life.

Shedding light on Ethan Slater’s divorce, which was finalized recently, the source even mentioned that the actor is now free to marry Grande and that the couple has been talking about tying the knot quietly.

According to the insider, a proposal might come around at the time of Christmas as the Die for You songstress “has been dropping loud hints” about a ring as her gift.

Meanwhile, as per the outlet, the source has even confirmed that Ariana Grande even has babies in mind.

“She’s talking about their future kids a lot,” the insider shared.

While Ethan Slater already has a child from his first marriage, the Stuck with U singer had a chance to try the duties as a stepmother, which she even loved, stated the source.

Moreover, the insider went on to add that before a new family begins, the world would see a “big princess wedding.”

Advertisement

“Everyone is expecting her to marry him next year so they can get to work on having kids,” the source stated.

For those unaware, Ariana Grande was previously married to Dalton Gomez. While the couple tied the knot back in 2021, they quickly separated in 2023, with a divorce finalized in March 2024.

Similarly, even Ethan Slater was married to Lilly Jay in 2018, while also welcoming a daughter in 2022. However, they split up in 2023.

ALSO READ: Ariana Grande Reveals Wicked Co-Star Jonathan Bailey and Her Were the 'Giggliest Pair' on the Set; DEETS Here