Charlotte Kirk To Star In R. Ellis Frazier's Upcoming Drug Thriller Myra; Deets Inside

Charlotte Kirk is set to headline Myra, an independent drug thriller from experienced action director R. Ellis Frazier. Known for her performances in action-packed films like Duchess and The Reckoning, Kirk will portray the lead character in a story filled with high-stakes drama and danger. The film is currently in production in Tijuana, Mexico.

In Myra, Kirk takes on the role of an ex-gang member who escapes to Tijuana after a botched robbery in Los Angeles. She carries her $2 million in bearer bond loot, seeking to cash out and start a new life.

However, her escape comes with challenges. Tony, her gang leader and long-time lover played by Gary Daniels (The Expendables), discovers the betrayal and pursues her.

The 36-hour window to cash the bonds and break free is complicated further by local gang leader Roberto Sanchez (2 Fast 2 Furious) and a corrupt cop portrayed by Corin Nemec (Place of Bones), making it a race against time for Myra.

The cast of Myra features several seasoned actors. Gary Daniels, known for his martial arts and action roles, plays the vengeful Tony. Mike Ferguson (Showdown at the Grand) and Mauricio Mendoza (Deadpool 2) also join the cast, bringing depth to this action-packed film. Roberto Sanchez and Corin Nemec add tension to the storyline with their antagonistic roles.

Director R. Ellis Frazier, known for films like Day Labor and As Good as Dead, teams up with writer Benjamin Budd (Hustle Down) to bring this thriller to life. Producers Jorge Ariel Gardea (Seized) and Frazier represent Badhouse Studios Mexico, with Marci Lee serving as the executive producer for Altitude Productions.

Charlotte Kirk has made a name for herself in the action genre. Her recent credits include Duchess, The Lair, and The Reckoning. She is also set to appear in Exit Protocol, opposite Dolph Lundgren and Michael Jai White, as well as Neil Marshall’s Compulsion, set for release next year. Her versatility extends to past appearances in Ocean’s Eight and How to Be Single.

Myra is being filmed in Tijuana, a location that adds authenticity to the gritty narrative. The production is led by an experienced team, ensuring the film aligns with the high standards of its genre.

Charlotte Kirk is represented by Mavrick Artists Agency and Citizen Skull Management. Other cast members, including Gary Daniels, Mike Ferguson, Roberto Sanchez, and Mauricio Mendoza, are represented by various talent agencies.

