Skai Jackson Expects Her First Child With Boyfriend; Says, ‘I’m Thrilled To Begin…’

Skai Jackson, 22, is soon going to welcome her first child into the world! Yes, You read that right, the ex-Disney star is expecting with her boyfriend, who the actress has not publicly named. People magazine first reported the news.

While conversing with the aforementioned publication, Jackson expressed, “I’m thrilled to begin this new chapter in my life — embracing motherhood and diving into new acting projects. My heart is so full!”

Jackson did not forget to make a fashion statement when she was photographed. The actress made sure to flaunt her belly as she donned a white bandeau and a white false collar half shirt over it.

She added light blue colored jeans and black heels. She kept the look chic by wearing black sunglasses and carrying a cheetah-print purse. Her mother, Kia Cole, also accompanied her during this outing.

According to E! News, Jackson’s announcement about expecting her first child comes post the rumors about the same swirled online after her Los Angeles outing.

She was reportedly seen wearing a white tank top, the same colored flannel shirt, and gray shirts. The actress stood with her hands resting on her belly, after which the fans started speculating that she was pregnant.

The actress, who was accompanied by her mom during her latest outing, has previously spoken about her. Back in 2023, the Jessie star told the outlet that her mother always taught her to stand up for herself and what she believed in along with fighting for what is right.

Jackson expressed her gratitude to her mother and said that without her she probably would not have a lot of the “confidence” that she does now.

As per the publication, the actress also spoke about being a role model, and with that comes “a lot of pressure.” She continued saying that at the end of the day, she looks at herself as a regular individual that the public just happens to “like or enjoy.”

Jackson expressed that it was very essential for her to put the message that is right, have that positivity at all times, give her fans “great advice,” and let them know that they can achieve anything they desire in their life.

As far as her professional front goes, she will be seen in The Man In The White Van. While supporting the venture, she recently attended Comic-Con, per People magazine. The movie is expected to release on December 13, 2024.

