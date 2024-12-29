Chloe Bailey Is 'More Inspired Than Ever' As 2024 Comes To An End; Singer Teases 'Exciting' Plans For Next Year

Chloe Bailey opened up about "exciting" future plans as 2024 is coming to an end. The Have Mercy singer spoke to People magazine about everything she has planned career-wise for the new year. "I've been more inspired than ever," she told the outlet. "I have a lot of exciting things coming up, so I'm just giving my all into those," she added.

Bailey added that she's excited to step into the producer's shoes again, explaining that her understanding of production, "drums and synths," has increased after experiencing different cultures. "So I'm really excited about getting back into my producer bag pretty deep," the musician added.

Although she'll be 27 next year, Bailey "internally" feels like a teenager. "I feel like the younger part of my years, I took life so seriously," she explained. The singer/songwriter added that she's ready to focus on her happiness and work hard to achieve her goals.

She also reflected on her life this year and mentioned the release of her second album, Trouble in Paradise, and traveling the world as the standout moments of 2024. "I feel like any moments that allow me to grow as a human being and expand my mind have been the most memorable," the Treat Me singer said.

On a personal front, one of her biggest highlights has been watching her sister Halle's one-year-old son grow, especially since she entered her "rich auntie era." Bailey feels that this year, she's allowed herself to be more of a boss and not taking everything too seriously while crediting her Nephew for that change.



When asked whether she plans to release music with her sister Halle in 2025, the singer teased, saying it is on the horizon. Although she understands Halle has a lot on her plate, she can not wait to “finally piece together the body of work we've been talking about for so long."

The Vision hitmaker also recalled the “special” moment she shared with her sister when they performed together at the Fashion Awards. “I can't wait to do that again with another album," she added.