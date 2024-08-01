Chris Evans Reveals Experience Reprising His Fantastic Four Role In Deadpool and Wolverine; Says It 'Was A Dream Come True...'

Chris Evans reprised his beloved Fantastic Four film role for the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Deadpool & Wolverine. The actor recently shared his experience returning to Marvel to play Johnny Storm, a.k.a. the Human Torch, again on the screen. Evans thanked his co-stars, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, for letting him become part of this iconic film.

In an Instagram story, the Ghosted movie actor shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Deadpool & Wolverine, featuring himself wearing his superhero suit while posing along with Jackman, Reynolds, and director Shawn Levy. The actor also wrote a sweet note alongside the picture, "Thank you to Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Shawn Levy for letting me be a part of such an incredible movie!"

He continued, "They’re three of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet. Special thank you to Ryan for making it all happen. Playing Johnny again was a dream come true and he’ll always have a special place in my heart."



Before Chris Evans became famous for playing Captain America in the MCU, he portrayed Johnny Storm in the 2005 live-action film Fantastic Four and again played the character in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

The actor previously told EW at the San Diego convention that he was "so excited" for his surprising guest appearance and to wear his superhero outfit again. He also revealed that it was The Proposal movie actor who pitched the idea and asked him if he'd be interested in reprising a role "something from 20 years ago," noting, "Ryan might be the only guy that I would've done it for because he's just got the Midas touch."

Evans further praised Reynolds' comedic talent, explaining that he makes the joke before anyone else does, noting that when revisiting a character, it can be challenging to make it work well, but "Ryan's humor makes just about everything work, so you feel an automatic sense of safety."

Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine is now in theaters. The film features Ryan Reynolds, who returned to play Deadpool, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. In addition, Chris Evans, Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Dafne Keen also make surprise cameos as Human Torch, Elektra, Blade, and X-23, respectively.