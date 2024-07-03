Marvel star and veteran actor Chris Evans has been chosen to receive a Spirit of Service Award along with his colleagues from A Starting Point, Mark Kassen, and Joe Kiani. The Ford Foundation's Darren Walker, philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former PBS NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff, and former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos have all received the same award in previous years.

Chris Evans to receive Spirit of Service Award on September 11

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Samuel J. Heyman Service to America Medals award event, which is set for September 11 at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., will feature the presentation of the Partnership for Public Service's Spirit of Service Award.

The annual event, according to the organization, is intended to recognize outstanding career federal employees for their achievements and contributions to the public good. However, the Spirit of Service Award stands out because it honors individuals outside government whose work is critical to the goal of a better government and a stronger democracy.

What does Chris Evan's organization A Starting Point do?

A Starting Point, a platform for civic involvement through video, was co-founded in 2020 by Chris Evans, the director Kassen, and the technology entrepreneur KIani. Its straightforward objective is to create a bipartisan channel of communication and connectivity between Americans and their elected officials to create a more informed electorate, as stated by the organization itself.

Over the last week, A Starting Point's Instagram account has provided updates on several hot-button issues, including the Chevron decision, the Supreme Court's decision to grant presidents complete immunity from criminal prosecution, and FEMA's response to extreme heat.

A Starting Point focuses on young people in high school and college to educate them about how the government functions and to promote polite discourse on important political topics and the democratic process. Evans, Kassen, and Kiani thanked Partnership for Public Service and stated they are "so proud" of their brilliant team at A Start Point.

