Chris Martin Says Coldplay Performing Alongside Michael J Fox at Glastonbury Felt Like 'Being in Heaven'

Coldplay singer Chris Martin revealed his experience performing with Michael J. Fox at the Glastonbury. During his appearance at the Jimmy Fallon show, the band frontman revealed that it was too trippy for him to play alongside the legendary artist.

Fox, who has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 1991, appeared in a wheelchair for the performance. The Canadian native joined Martin on guitar for their rendition of Human Kind and Fix You.

While talking to the host of The Jimmy Fallon Show, the band member revealed that the moment has special meaning for him. Martin claimed on the talk show, “I think there are certain things for people your age and my age which are so imprinted on us in terms of what made us dream of doing this job, and one of those things for me is Michael in ‘Back to the Future.’”

He further recalled, “It’s so trippy to me that we get to play with him because it just feels like being 7 and being in heaven; that’s what it feels like. Of course, he’s so inspirational as a person, and then he was Marty McFly.”

It wasn’t the first time at the Glastonbury concert that Martin and Fox came together. Previously too, the band member introduced the Canadian activist at his Coldplay concerts and charity events. The first time the duo performed together was in 2013 at a gala hosted by Fox’s foundation.

Martin went on to state, “The first time I played with him was at a charity show, and I asked him if we could do the two songs from ‘Back to the Future,’ and he was so sweet. In the middle of ‘Earth Angel,’ he started looking at his hand like it was disappearing.”

The band member further revealed, “Maybe people watching are too young to remember now, but that hand disappearing is everything.”

As for his appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show, it came almost a month after the singer performed a duet with Ed Sheeran at the Golden Citizen Festival 2024 in New York. Martin claimed that he still can’t believe that his childhood dream came true.

