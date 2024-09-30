Chris Martin Announces THIS Album To Be Coldplay’s Last; Says It’s ‘Important We Have That Limit’

Coldplay has undisputedly become a global phenomenon in recent years! The four-member Rock band, including Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion, will soon release its 10th studio album. However, in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Martin announced that the band’s 12th album will be its last.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah, I promise,” he said. “Because less is more and, for some of our critics, even less would be even more!” the band’s lead vocalist added. When asked why the band decided to set a self-imposing limit, Martin replied that it’s “really important to have that limit” because everything would eventually run its course.

He explained by giving examples of Harry Potter and The Beatles, saying there are only seven films in the sci-fi franchise and only 12-and-a-half albums from the legendary band. The same logic applies to Bob Marley and several other “heroes.” He also emphasized that setting a limit would allow them to focus on quality. “The quality control is so high right now, and for a song to make it, it’s almost impossible, which is great,” he added.

He further revealed that the band is focused on improving their work rather than stretching their legacy. Another reason why Coldplay decided to stay out of the studio after two more albums is because “it’s such a lot of wrangling of people” to make a “great” project, says Martin. “I want to give the others some of their life for themselves,” he added.

The My Universe singer said he would not want to implore his teammates to create something “better” even at 60. The retirement announcement from the band might be a shocker, but Martin promises that his journey with music will continue. “That will always continue in some way, but there’s something about the Coldplay thing,” he said.

It wasn’t an overnight decision from the vocalist. A lot of signs and gut feelings over the last four to five years have been indicating he should hit the brakes. He finally decided to trust his intuition, like he trusted a song through its creative process.

Coldplay’s 10th album, Moon Music, will be released on October 4.