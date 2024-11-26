Christopher Nolan’s New Film Project Welcomes THIS Fast X Actress Onboard Alongside Matt Damon, Tom Holland And More

Christopher Nolan is looking at a huge cast for his next mind-boggling story. The Oppenheimer helmer’s entry will now be joined by the fabulous Charlize Theron.

For those who do not, this will be the first time the Atomic Blonde actress will be working with Christopher Nolan. Previously, some other big names from the Hollywood film industry were announced to join this great ensemble.

It was Mat Damon first who was announced to be the lead in the next Nolan film; later joining him was Tom Holland. Soon Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, and Robert Pattinson became the stars coming onboard for Nolan’s next adventure.

Meanwhile, it does not happen to be the first time that Nolan has assembled a grand cast. In his last movie, Oppenheimer, the filmmaker worked with Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Josh Hartnett. Other big names in the same movie were Robert Downey Jr., Jack Quaid, Casey Affleck, Dane DeHaan, as well as Josh Peck.

Gary Oldman too had a big role in the 2023 flick, joining Jason Clarke and Rami Malek.

Talking about the Italian job actress, she has won an Academy Award for her role in the 2003 movie, Monster.

This pushed her career forth in the Holywood film industry, as she further appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road, Fast X, and Hancock, then led the recent one The Old Guard and eventually also became a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Theron was seen in the post-credit scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as Clea.

As of now, the Prometheus actress is filming a Netflix movie Apex, where she will be seen alongside the Rocketman actor, Taron Edgerton.

While no details have been revealed about the plot of Christopher Nolan’s next movie, a release date has already been announced, which is July 17, 2026.

Oppenheimer, which was released in 2023, grossed $976 million worldwide.

