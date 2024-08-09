Throwback: When Christopher Nolan Revealed Robert Pattinson's Role Behind Making Of Cillian Murphy-Starrer Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer worked wonders at the box office, and for Christopher Nolan who gave one of the greatest gifts to the Hollywood film industry. However, there is an interesting story behind the film involving a great actor who made it all possible. While Nolan was coming forth with one of his latest movies that talked about the world-changing atomic weapon, the director detailed how Robert Pattinson played a big role in it.

Back when Oppenheimer was just days away, Nolan who has given us epic movies such as Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, and more, opened up about how he first got the boost he needed to work on the 2023 blockbuster.

Talking to Tara Hitchcock, the director of Memento stated that Robert Pattinson was too busy, to act in his new film. Nolan shed light on the schedule of The Devil All The Time actor, as the host had asked him about the absence of Pattinson from Oppenheimer.

However, talking about the actor, Christopher Nolan also stated that he had written a part where J Robert Oppenheimer and the scientist at the Manhattan Project talk about a situation “where they could not completely eliminate the possibility that when they triggered that first gadget – that first atomic device – they might start a chain reaction,” which would ultimately finish the whole world.

Well, this particular scene was a metaphor for Tenet, the movie in which Robert Pattinson had starred.

Advertisement

But why did Nolan attribute this tribute to Pattinson in his movie? It turns out that The Lighthouse actor had figured out that Christopher Nolan was interested in Oppenheimer's story while filming for Tenet. When the film wrapped its production, Pattinson gave the director a gift that played a major role in the development of the movie Oppenheimer.

During an interview with Hitchcock, Nolan stated that Robert Pattinson had given him a book that consisted of Oppenheimer’s speeches from the 1950s.

While going through these words of a legend, Nolan got heavily influenced as the scientist’s “great intellects” had acted as a big change in the world, which also affected the life of everyone.

As per the director, he delved into the story of Oppenheimer because of the book that Robert Pattinson gave him.

The 2023 film is based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer. It is written by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin.

Advertisement

While being brought to life by Nolan, the film stars a grand cast including Cillian Murphy in the titular role, along with Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Josh Hartnett, Alden Ehrenreich, and many more.

ALSO READ: Robert Pattinson Gushes About His Baby Daughter; Says She Already Has A 'Personality'