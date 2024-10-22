Tom Holland In Talks To Star In Christopher Nolan's Next Alongside THIS A-List Star? All We Know So Far

Tom Holland has joined Matt Damon in the super secret Christopher Nolan project slated to release on July 17, 2026. Nolan's plans are concealed, however, it is reported that the events of the upcoming feature are not taking place in our time— whether they have occurred in the past or are yet to come remains a mystery.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Nolan will produce the film as well alongside his wife and long-time co-producer, Emma Thomas, under their production house, Syncopy. This is a reunion for Nolan and Universal Studios after their successful collaboration on Oppenheimer, a blockbuster grossing over 976 million USD worldwide. The film also earned him an Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture becoming a cultural phenomenon while going toe-to-toe against Greta Gerwig's Barbie.

Matt Damon who worked with Nolan in Oppenheimer as well as during 2014's Interstellar is back to his ensemble cast. However, this will be the first time for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star to be involved in a project with the renowned director. Holland, who is back from a long sabbatical, is gearing up for a new combined shooting pressure with Spider-Man 4, Avengers: Doomsday, and also Nolan’s film.

Holland last starred in Apple TV’s 2023 miniseries The Crowded Room which is a psychological thriller set in 1979 in New York City inspired by The Minds of Billy Milligan by Daniel Keyes. His co-stars include Amanda Seyfried, Emmy Rossum, Emma Laird, and more.

Advertisement

Although there is much confidentiality surrounding Nolan’s new project, we know that the plot is derived from an original screenplay created by the Inception director himself. The fact that the film is not centered around the present time can lead to the speculations that the plot will employ time travel, which has been a common feature in Nolan’s movies.

As per the outlet, Tom Holland’s engagement may pose challenges for the other projects that he is currently working on because he is booked and busy. Sources indicate that he will juggle his roles in Nolan’s film, the fourth Spider-Man movie, and perhaps his appearance in the upcoming MCU movie Avengers: Doomsday. His co-actor Zendaya has now pushed forward her shooting for Dune 3 to early 2026 as opposed to next year due to the deferment of Spider-Man 4.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Shares Major Update On Spider-Man 4 Development: 'Zendaya & I Sat Down And...'