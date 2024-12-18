Cillian Murphy Reveals Why Creating Peaky Blinders Movie’s Story Took A Long Time After ‘Clever Ending’ Of The Series

Cillian Murphy had an elaborate sit-down interview with Entertainment Weekly while promoting his upcoming film Small Things Like These. During the interaction, the Oscar winner was asked to tease the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders film.

“The question I get asked most, even through all the Oppenheimer junket stuff was like, ‘When are you doing more Peaky Blinders? Are you doing a Peaky Blinders movie?’” he said with a laugh.

The actor admitted that he always knew there were more stories to tell from the Peaky Blinder universe but was skeptical to touch the elegant series finale. “I thought it was an excellent kind of ambiguous but clever ending,” he added.

Therefore, it took the team a lot of time to figure out the story for the movie and how to tell it cinematically and not episodically. “I think we've managed to do it, and we've got a killer script, so I'm really excited to do it now,” Murphy teased.

The final seasons of the hit Netflix show were filmed during the Pandemic. When asked whether the situation made him revisit the show. The Dunkirk actor revealed that he doesn't let external changes affect his decision-making and only chooses projects he connects to.

“You can't just make the film for the sake of making the film. I really want to make a film that satisfies the fans,” he explained. As for the untitled Peaky Blinders film, Murphy wanted to make it for the fans but at the same time make it satisfying for all viewers. “You don't want to make something [that's not good], and people go, ‘Eh, just watch the TV show.’ It has to take it up another notch. And I think this one will,” the actor added.

Apart from acting, Murphy is also a producer on Small Things Like These from his new production company Big Things Films. The story revolves around his character Bill Furlong, a father of five and a hardworking coal merchant in New Ross. He’s been a silent witness to abuse against women in his workplace but one day decides to change a young girl’s fate and attempts to rescue her.

Small Things Like These is available to stream on Amazon Prime.