Clay Aiken’s Teenage Son Parker Appears On TV For The First Time Alongside His Family On Celebrity Family Feud

Parker made his TV debut alongside his father Clay Aiken, 45, who famously competed on American Idol, in the Steve Harvey hosted Celebrity Family Feud show!

As per People, a video shared by ABC’s YouTube channel ahead of the premier of the episode shows the American Idol runner-up introducing his family during which his son, Parker, 15 appeared on television for the first time. He appeared to resemble a lot like his father.

He stated, “This is my son Parker making his TV debut.” Harvey went on to give Parker a fist bum. The teenager said, “What’s up” to the host.

But it wasn't just one American Idol runner-up who garces the episode but also Katharine McPhee, the wife of David Foster.

He made the revelation that another Foster was also present in their team. It was revealed that his son’s mother, Jaymes, is also a Foster. Harvey, who appeared to be surprised asked if Jaymes is David’s sister, to which, he answered, “That’s David’s sister and David’s nephew, yes. David’s sister Jaymes is on the right team,” adding that she desired to win.

It seems that artistic talent runs in the Aiken family as the 45-year-old conversed with E! News about his son back in May, who used to sing “all the time.” He went on to say that it is not something that he wants to pursue on his professional front though.

Clay added that Parker has decided on a “different path” as the 15-year-old has some other plans that he wants to pursue in his life. Clay went on to express his excitement for his son.

The 45-year-old stated, “My son's got a lot of not only music, but Idol in his veins.” He also mentioned that his uncle David, Katharine, and, Ruben Studdard, who is also an American Idol alum were there for his son.

Clay stated that his support would be there for his son if he wanted to go to a reality singing show today. He expressed, “I mean, I think that's what you're supposed to do is support whatever they want to do.”

Celebrity Family Feud can be watched on ABC every Tuesday at 8 p.m ET.

