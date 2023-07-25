Cole Cook, Alicia Keys’ brother on Claim to Fame: 5 things to know about him

Cole Cook, the brother of music icon Alicia Keys, recently made waves on Claim to Fame before being eliminated. Discover more about him and his journey on the show. Cole Cook, the younger brother of music sensation Alicia Keys, gained attention on Claim to Fame as the mystery celebrity relative before ultimately being identified and sent home by fellow contestant Karsyn. Despite the challenges of concealing his true identity while forming friendships with other contestants, Cole's journey was marked by genuine moments and intense guess-offs. With Alicia Keys showing her support and blessing for his participation, Cole's experience on the show has been a memorable one.

Alicia Keys' brother

Cole Cook is best known for being the brother of Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys. The two share a strong sibling bond, and Alicia sent a heartfelt video message expressing her love for him after his elimination from the show.

Elimination on Claim to Fame

In the July 24 episode, Cole found himself in a tense guess-off with fellow contestant Carson. Unfortunately, Carson correctly guessed Cole's identity, leading to his departure from the competition.

Alicia's Keys blessing for Claim to Fame

Before joining Claim to Fame, Cole sought Alicia's approval. She gave her blessing, supporting his decision to participate in the show, as long as he felt comfortable with the potential drama that might arise.

Creative production company

Outside of 'Claim to Fame,' Cole owns a creative production company called Timeless Eye. His company specializes in commercials, documentary campaigns, and music videos, including some for his sister Alicia Keys.

Avid gamer

Beyond his creative pursuits, Cole's passion for gaming is evident, as he was a professional Call of Duty player for eight years. He continues to be involved in the gaming world through consulting endeavors.

Cole Cook's time on Claim to Fame allowed viewers to catch a glimpse of the man behind the famous sibling relationship with Alicia Keys. As the competition progressed and guess-offs intensified, Cole's genuine friendships with fellow contestants shone through, despite the game's challenges. With Alicia's unwavering support and a group chat that continues to connect the contestants, Cole's journey on the show has left a lasting impact. Whether producing creative content or engaging in the gaming world, Cole's talents and diverse interests make him a remarkable individual in his own right.

