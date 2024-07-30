'Continue To Pray For Us...': Doubling Down With The Derricos Star Deon Derrico Announces Death Of Nephew Amani Barkley

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In a sad news piece, Amani Barkley, the nephew of Deon Derrico is no more. Derrico shared the heartbreaking information on social media on Saturday. The news was announced by the Down With The Derricos star on his social media.

Deon Derrico shares about Amani Barkley’s death

The reality show star took to his Instagram on July 20 (Saturday) to share the post about his nephew's passing.

As per people, the reality show star previously revealed that Amani was batting autoimmune hepatitis since he was 14 years old.

In the post shared by Deon, he wrote, "It is with great sadness that I #DEONDERRICO Announce the passing of my loving nephew Amani Barkley! Our family is devastated.”

Amani Barkley was the son of Deon's late brother Christopher S. Turner and Stacey Dickey and the 53-year-old, along with his wife Karen, had met him two years ago. Further in the caption, Deon wrote, “We ask that you continue to pray for us all.” Check out the post below.

Speaking of the illness, it is brought on by the immune system targeting the liver and it may progress to liver failure or cirrhosis, per the Mayo Clinic. The comments section of the post shared by Derrico was filled with users sharing their condolences to the family.

More about Amani Barkley

As per the publication, the TLC series season 4 follows Deon and his wife Karen as they raise 14 kids. It also follows the couple when they first meet Amani and even use a DNA test to verify that Deon and Amani were, in fact, uncle and nephew.

The season which aired in 2023 followed Amani as he explored his relationship with his late father and his first encounter with Deon’s mother GG (Amani’s grandmother).

Since then, it appeared that Amanio along with the 16-member Derrico family had become even closer and they had been open about Amani’s health issues.

As per the outlet, the GoFundMe, started by the Derricos for Amani last month, Deon had been providing updates about Amani’s illness. As per the website, that raised more than USD 17,000 to cover Amani's medical expenses and provide for his 1-year-old son, Adonis, the ailment required a liver transplant for Amani at the age of 21.

According to the publication, Amani went through emergency surgery for his third transplant in June. Earlier this month, the reality star shared on the GoFundMe website that Amani was facing challenges with his health.

