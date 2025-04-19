Could The Big Lebowski Get a Sequel After 25 Years? Jeff Bridges and Julianne Moore Think It’s Time

Jeff Bridges recently said he would be happy to return for a sequel to The Big Lebowski, the cult classic that made his character, The Dude, a pop culture icon. Speaking after a screening of the 1998 film at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, Bridges responded to an audience question about revisiting the role. According to the Daily Mail, he said, “Of course. Julianne and I would fantasize about that.”

Bridges referred to his original co-star Julianne Moore, who played Maude Lebowski. “We did another movie together, Seventh Son, she played a witch in that movie. And we would often say, ‘Gee it’s all set up for a sequel,’” he added.

While Jeff Bridges said he would be open to the idea, he also mentioned that a sequel might not happen, mainly because the Coen Brothers, who wrote and directed the original film, were unlikely to return to it.

He stated that making sequels didn’t seem to be their style. However, he acknowledged that the Coens had a way of surprising their fans and added that if they ever asked him to do it again, he would gladly say yes.

The Big Lebowski, released in 1998, didn’t make a huge impact at the box office at first. But over the years, it grew into a fan favorite thanks to its quirky characters, offbeat humor, and memorable lines. Bridges played Jeffrey 'The Dude' Lebowski, a laid-back bowler who gets caught up in a confusing case of mistaken identity.

The original cast included John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Julianne Moore, David Huddleston, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Tara Reid, John Turturro, and Ben Gazzara. Many of these actors delivered performances that fans still quote and celebrate today.

Bridges has spoken about his love for the film in the past. He once called The Big Lebowski one of his favourite movies he had ever been involved in.

