Jeff Bridges Opens Up About Jared Leto's Method-Acting On Tron: Ares; Reveals He Called Him By THIS Name To Bond On Set

Tron: Ares will be bringing in some great action along with a mindblowing cast that consists of Jared Leto as well as the original Tron star, Jeff Bridges. Recently during a show appearance, Bridges spilled the tea about how he and the Suicide Squad actor bonded on set, while also sharing the name he gave to Leto.

Appearing on Rob Lowe’s show from Sirius XM, Literally! with Rob Lowe, the actor from The Old Man opened up about his co-star from Tron: Ares, Jared Leto, calling him a "wonderful" actor.

"I hadn't met him before. I'm saying, 'What's it gonna be like?' because he was also a producer of the [film],” Jeff Bridges stated of Leto.

Recalling the time, he visited the set, Bridges stated that he had asked one of the crew members, of the Dallas Buyers Club actor, and about how was he doing on the set, to which he got a reply, that the people around called him Ares, as the actor liked to go by the same name from the movie.

Bridges then stated during the show that he likes to connect with the other stars present on the movie set, however, for Jared Leto, he didn't know how to relate with him.

"You know, his name was Ares in the [movie] and I ended up going, 'Hey Air. What's happening, man?'" the Big Lebowski actor recalled, adding that he asked Leto if he was fine if Bridges called him Air.

Talking about his time with the actor from The Little Things, Jeff Bridges stated that he and Leto jammed to a lot of music.

Jeff Bridges also hinted at a few characteristics of Ares from the upcoming movie, while being aware that not much can be spilled.

Tron: Ares is the third installment in the Tron franchise, that began back in the year 1982. The science fiction epic gifted the world with an unimaginable story of getting sucked into a game and trying to survive.

In the original movie, Jeff Bridges plays the role of a computer programmer, trying to survive the neon-hued game.

We then got the second installment Tron: Legacy starring Garrett Hedlund, and Olivia Wilde along with many more amazing actors, while Bridges reprised his role too.

This time the fans of the franchise are in for a treat as alongside Leto and Bridges, the film would even have Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, Hasan Minhaj, as well as Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, along with Sarah Desjardins.

Be ready to jump into the neon game again on October 10, 2025.

