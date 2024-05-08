Drew Barrymore Talks About The Best Mother’s Day Gift She’s Received From Her Girls

Drew Barrymore recently reminisced about her favorite Mother's Day gift from her daughters, Olive and Frankie, on her talk show. It turns out her girls once surprised her with a personalized questionnaire listing her favorite things, including salad choices and her favorite spots. This thoughtful and heartfelt gift clearly holds a special place in Barrymore's heart and that is for sure!

Here is why Drew Barrymore will always cherish a certain Mother's Day gift

In a segment on the Thursday, May 2 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the 49-year-old actress discussed her favorite gift she's ever received. The actress began by saying motherhood is the center of her life making celebrating mothers an important part of her life. She feels incredibly lucky to be a mother herself.

"What is Mother's Day all about?" Maybe it’s just about simply being able to highlight what you know about your mom," says the mom of two.

"My daughters gave me once a thing where they said like, 'My mom likes salad,' and her favorite places. And it was just like this kind of questionnaire that they created and then filled out about things that they knew about me. And it's still to this day my favorite Mother's Day present, cause I'm like, 'Oh, they know me.'"

Frankie, 9, and Olive, 11, are the daughters of Barrymore and her ex Will Kopelman.

Earlier this year, Barrymore stated that she bases her conversations with her daughters on "honesty." As she explained, "Honesty is always the key. If it's the truth, we're gonna get there."

As a parent Barrymore encourages her daughters to think about situations without feeling judged or blamed. It can be tough and she reminds them that they have control only over themselves, not others or the world around them. It is through self-exploration that they can learn from their experiences and grow.

The 50 First Dates actress and her daughters spent quality time with Ariana Grande

In an earlier post, Barrymore shared that her daughters had recently met Ariana Grande. During an episode of her daytime show, Barrymore recalled spending time with her after watching her perform on Saturday Night Live.

At one point, she, her daughters, and Grande sat around chit-chatting and talking and called it "the greatest gift of all."

“She is so kind, so nice, so present [and] was so amazing to my girls,” Barrymore said of the “Yes, And…?” singer.

“My daughters and I are on such a high. In reference to Grande's song Ordinary Things which features her 98-year-old grandmother, she joked that she needs to listen to her nonna.

