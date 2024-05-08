StarPlus shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Udne Ki Aasha have captivated the hearts of the audience with their compelling storylines. The shows boast a massive fan following, with viewers hooked on its storyline and eagerly awaiting twists.

The channel has dropped the latest promo offering a glimpse into the upcoming twists in the TV shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Udne Ki Aasha, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. Currently, the story revolves around Savi's exit from the Bhosale house after learning the bitter truth about Ishaan.

Since leaving Ishaan (Shakti Arora) and his residence, Savi (Bhavika Sharma) has been working hard to support herself financially, trying out different jobs to pay her bills. Lately, she took a job selling tea at a stall, but this didn't go well with the Bhosale family.

The promo showed Savi's hospitalized sister reconciling the differences between Savi and Ishaan, resolving their misunderstandings. Will Harini be able to clear their differences? Only time will tell.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In the new Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo, there's a big twist ahead for Armaan and Abhira's love story. In the promo, Abhira (Samridhii Shukla) expresses her appreciation to Armaan for introducing her to the love, care, and values of a family.

However, she surprises him by handing over divorce papers, leaving Armaan stunned. While Abhira has feelings for Armaan, the reason behind her drastic decision remains a mystery. It's unclear why she did this, but it's sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Udne Ki Aasha

The Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha, featuring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Hasora, has charmed the audience. Set against a Marathi backdrop, the TV series portrays a wife's emotional journey and her efforts to transform her hesitant husband into a responsible individual, impacting the entire family dynamic.

In the recent promo, Sailee discovers the truth about her marriage, including the 27 lakh deal behind it. Shocked by this revelation, Sailee decides to leave Sachin’s house. Will Sachin stop her from leaving the house? The upcoming events promise to be intriguing.

