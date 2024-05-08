Jane Schoenbrun Talks About Trans Themes In The Matrix; Reveals Their Interest In Agent Smith Amid Release Of Their New Movie

Jane Schoenbrun recently expressed their interest in directing an Agent Smith movie. The director opened up about what their thoughts about the character from The Matrix are.

Schoenbrun opened up about wanting to make an addition to the Matrix franchise by making a trans-themed movie. Here’s what Jane Schoenbrun said about their vision for the franchise.

Jane Schoenbrun talks about trans-Matrix movie

Jane Schoenbrun posted about how they wished to make a Matrix installment that focuses on one of the characters they called “boring.” The American director and screenwriter expressed their wishes in an X (formerly known as Twitter) post. They also mentioned Agent Smith, who is a character in the Matrix movies. Agent Smith is the main antagonist of the film franchise. “I’d direct an Agent Smith origin story,” Jane wrote on X.

The director also discussed their vision for a trans-themed film to add to the Matrix roster. Schoenbrun opened up about how creators Lana and Lilly Wachowski would probably let them execute the vision. Lana and Lilly Wachowski are sisters who identify as trans women. “I was always kind of like, ‘Oh, they would probably let me do a “Matrix” movie if I asked.’ Because trans,” Jane said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

They drew parallels between the Matrix and trans themes explaining how the movies are “in conversation” with it. Jane compares the feeling of being trans with “unreality.” Jane describes how “this feeling of unreality that can be a potent metaphor for being trans in the world or figuring out that you’re trans.”

Jane Schoenbrun calls Agent Smith’s character boring

Jane Schoenbrun also discussed their opinion about the iconic antagonist of the Matrix series. The director explained why they think Agent Smith is a boring character. “Agent Smith is a boring dude in a suit who realizes that he is the system and that every other person in it is somebody that he can subsume and become,” Jane expanded.

They concluded that this is where Agent Smith’s “frustration” roots from. “Gaining that kind of sentience could be an interesting story to explore,” they added. Warner Bros Studio announced that a fifth installment of the Matrix is in the works. Drew Goddard will serve as the director.

ALSO READ: Who Is Seraphina Affleck? All We Know About Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck's Daughter As They Came Out As Trans