Crystal Hefner Reveals Playboy Mansion Animals 'Were So Depressed And Sad Looking'; Claims They Were Dying Of Thirst In Her Book

Crystal Hefner did not like how the animals were treated during her time at the Playboy Mansion. In her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself, Hefner claimed the birds in the Playboy Mansion were dying of thirst due to neglect. In an interview with PEOPLE, she expanded on her thoughts, alleging that the mistreatment extended to other caged wildlife.

Crystal Hefner claims animals in Playboy Mansion were depressed and dying of thirst

Crystal Hefner claimed that the animals that lived in the Playboy Mansion were mistreated and malnourished. During a recent interview with PEOPLE, published on Saturday 27 January, Hefner said, “All those animals were so depressed and sad looking, you walk by the cages and you’re just, none of them were happy."

“So sad, those little birds,” she added and continued, “Yeah, I feel like I was constantly crying for everything and everybody there. It was so sad.” Hefner also claimed that the birds in the mansion were dying of thirst in her new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself. She also shared several unsettling stories from her days living in the Playboy Mansion and her marriage to Hugh Hefner.

She first began dating the Playboy magazine Editor-in-Chief in 2008 after she caught his eye at a Halloween party. They got married in 2012. They were married until his death at the age of 91 in 2017. She has since reverted to her maiden name, Harris.

Crystal Hefner claims the Playboy Mansion was a mistreated masterpiece

During a different portion of her interview with PEOPLE, Crystal Hefner described the Playboy Mansion as a mistreated masterpiece. “This was a beautiful English Tudor home — and my family is from England — on five acres in the middle of LA,” she recalled.

Crystal added, “But over time, I saw that this place doesn’t really get cleaned that well and there’s mold. It just felt rundown and gross after a while.”

In addition to the animals within the mansion's walls being mistreated, Hefner said she often felt trapped with her husband’s girlfriends and was also on a strict 6:00 p.m. curfew. “The pantry staff would start frantically calling my phone at exactly 6:01 p.m.,” she wrote in her memoir.

Crystal added, “And then I would run in, pushing through the heavy wooden door, and go find Hef, so I could kiss him on the cheek and show him: Here I am, I’m home, I’ve followed the rules.”

Hefner's memoir exposed Hugh Hefner's alleged misconduct at the Playboy Mansion, including taking thousands of photos of other women and compromising them, all of which were taken with a disposable camera. "We were disposable too. I watched as those cameras filled up with the most incriminating images,” she wrote, adding, “Rolls and rolls of potential blackmail, if he ever wanted to use it that way.”

She also revealed that he had strict rules about everything and also controlled the way they looked. “Our nail polish couldn’t be anything but some neutral color, no French manicure,” Hefner shared. She also said he would point to her roots whenever her natural brown hair grew out. “So I’d have to go bleach it and it would burn my scalp and I’d have blisters,” she added.

