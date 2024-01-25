Crystal Hefner, the widow of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, revealed the less glamorous reality of her life with him in her new memoir, Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

Contrary to the Playboy brand's sex-positive image, Crystal described the sexual encounters with Hefner as a "well-oiled and well-practiced sequence of events" that lacked intimacy or passion. She detailed the routine of “Picking some girls from the party and bringing them up. Changing into the uniform for the job: silk pajamas. The dimming of the lights. The music. The porn. Passing the pot. And then the sex.”

Crystal highlighted the "odd and robotic nature" of the encounters, suggesting that “Like Hef was just going through the motions of something that had once been fun and sexy, or maybe it was never fun and sexy.” She disclosed that Hefner relied on "little blue pills" and insisted on specific music, with Madonna's song being the constant choice to avoid contaminating the experience with other tunes.

The former Playmate expressed a preference for group sex with Hefner's other girlfriends, finding it more appealing than being alone with him. She described the experience as “It was about power and control and leverage. It was a performance. I was auditioning for a part.”

Crystal shared that their sexual relations ceased in 2014, bringing relief to her. She noted “There was no more bringing girls home, no more performances. For years, I had been keeping up the Playboy Playmate charade for Hef, for the public.”

In her memoir, Crystal also touched on the lack of honest advice for Hefner regarding sex, as he was surrounded by "yes people" who adhered to his narrative. She suggested that “When you have so much money and power and so many ‘yes people’ around you, you just stick with your own narrative in your mind,” Crystal added “And then everyone else just goes along with it.”

Crystal claimed that Hugh Hefner recorded his sexual encounters

Additionally, Crystal claimed that Hefner had "little spy holes" at the foot of his bed, indicating that he recorded his sexual encounters. He purportedly mentioned having VHS tapes with recordings of "A-list celebrities" and videos of wild orgies involving celebrities, politicians, and business leaders, some of whom were married.

Crystal Hefner's candid revelations in Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself provide a stark contrast to the glamorous image of Playboy, shedding light on the undisclosed secrets.

