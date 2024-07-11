Cypress Hill Makes 28-Year-Old Simpsons Joke Come True; Here's How

On Wednesday night in London, a joke from the television show The Simpsons that was made nearly thirty years ago will come true. The London Symphony Orchestra (LSO) and American hip-hop group Cypress Hill will make their Royal Albert Hall debut together for a unique event. The LSO has agreed to a one-night show in London where it will play some of its most well-known songs, including I Wanna Get High and Insane in the Brain, in response to years of pressure from fans.

Cypress Hill brings a 28-year-old Simpsons joke to life

Cypress Hill, recognized as a trailblazer in the West Coast hip-hop scene during the 1990s, has achieved remarkable success with over 20 million albums sold globally. Their standout album, Black Sunday, sold more than 3 million copies in the US and remained on the UK charts for a year.

Louis Mario Freese, known as B-Real, told BBC, “It’s been something that we’ve talked about for many years since the Simpsons episode first aired. So it’s very special for us. And it’s coming off the heels of our 30th anniversary for our Black Sunday album.” The band's journey includes performing at numerous iconic venues, but none as prestigious as this upcoming event.

The group is set to perform tracks from their “revered album Black Sunday as well as other hits from their extensive back-catalogue,” according to the official event site. The website further mentioned that after years of fans hoping for such a collaboration to become reality, Cypress Hill reached out to the LSO over social media thus history will be made.

The classical orchestra, under the baton of Troy Miller, will feature “unique orchestral arrangements” of Cypress Hill's popular tracks like Insane in the Brain and I Wanna Get High. B-Real highlighted that the group has consistently pursued experimental collaborations as “out-of-the-box artists,” blending hip-hop with genres like rock, metal, punk, reggae, and electronic music. He also mentioned that they salute the Simpsons because if they had not written that episode, probably they wouldn’t be doing this.

In the Simpsons episode titled Homerpalooza, Homer attempts to impress Bart and Lisa by attending the Hullabalooza music festival and mingling with 1990s rap and rock icons, including Cypress Hill and The Smashing Pumpkins. A memorable scene features a crew member announcing, “somebody ordered”, followed by “possibly while high … Cypress Hill, I’m looking in your direction”, leading to a rendition of Insane in the Brain with orchestral backing.

Cypress Hill has also invited UK musician Peter Frampton, who appears in the episode trying to book the orchestra, though they are still awaiting his response. Maxine Kwok, the LSO’s first violin and board vice-chair, commented to the BBC that this event is a significant cultural reference, adding that people are beyond excited at the idea of these diverse musicians mixing on the stage. She reminisced that being a child of the 90s she remembers the episode vividly.

During rehearsals, cultural differences arose, such as the LSO interpreting the word “glock” to mean the glockenspiel rather than a firearm. Band member B-Real shared a mock “Simpsons” poster for the July 10 event on social media, captioning it, “When life imitates art!!”

Cypress Hill, composed of B-Real, Sen Dog, DJ Muggs, and Bobo, gained significant fame in the 1990s with their album Black Sunday, selling over 20 million albums worldwide, earning a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and receiving three Grammy Award nominations.

The Simpsons' eerie predictions

The iconic TV show The Simpsons has an uncanny knack for predicting future events. Among its most famous predictions is Donald Trump's presidency. In a 2000 episode, Lisa Simpson becomes president of the United States and states, “We’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.” This prediction, made 17 years before Trump actually became president, has amazed many fans and observers alike.

Another remarkable prediction from The Simpsons involves the U.S. curling team's triumph over Sweden. In a 2010 episode, the show depicted the U.S. winning against Sweden in the Winter Olympics curling event. This prediction came true eight years later, at the 2018 PyeongChang Games in South Korea, when the U.S. men's curling team secured their first Olympic gold. This achievement was both surprising and thrilling for American sports enthusiasts.

