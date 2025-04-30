Thudarum Kerala Box Office Day 6: Mohanlal, Shobhana starrer records BIGGEST Wednesday of all time; grosses Rs 6 crore

Mohanlal’s latest outing, Thudarum, turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office. The movie continued to storm the box office since it hit the cinemas. The family drama witnessed an unimaginable surge on Day 6 and registered the biggest first Wednesday of all time at the Mollywood box office.

Thudarum clocks Rs 6 crore on Day 6; records biggest Wednesday

After taking an opening of Rs 5.10 crore, the family entertainer added Rs 7 crore on Day 2, followed by Rs 8.20 crore on Day 3. This took the total three-day cume to Rs 20.30 crore gross. The movie continued to hold well and stormed the Rs 30 crore mark in 5 days.

According to estimates, Thudarum continued to score big and grossed another Rs 6 crore on its first Wednesday, bringing the total gross collection to a staggering Rs 39.50 crore at the Kerala box office. With such solid traction, the movie recorded the biggest Wednesday in Kerala, leaving L2 Empuraan behind.

The Mohanlal starrer will not slow down anytime soon. It will keep on luring the audience for a long run as the movie has garnered a positive reception. Marking the reunion of Lalettan and Shobhana after 20 years, Thudarum is set for another massive business day tomorrow—the advance bookings are going bonkers for May 1st.

Day-wise box office collections of Thudarum are as follows:

Day Gross Kerala collection 1 Rs 5.10 crore 2 Rs 7.00 crore 3 Rs 8.20 crore 4 Rs 6.90 crore 5 Rs 6.30 crore 6 Rs 6.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 39.50 crore

Watch Thudarum Trailer:

Thudarum is in cinemas now

Thudarum is now playing in cinemas. You can book your tickets from the online ticket booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

