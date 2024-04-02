Dakota Fanning Reveals Having Kids Is More Important Than Being An Actor; Here’s What Actress Said

American actress Dakota Fanning achieved fame at the age of seven after her performance as Lucy Dawson in the film I Am Sam. This exemplary performance earned her a SAG award nomination at the age of eight making her the youngest nominee in the history of guild awards. At the age of 30, the Equalizer actress wants to embrace a new phase of life wanting to be a mother. In the cover story of PORTER, the Ripley actress opens up about her wish to be a mother, and how it surpasses her ambition of being a successful actress. What did the Uptown Girls star say? Find out.

Is Dakota Fanning ready to embrace motherhood?

In an interview with PORTER, the actress explained how she is now set with her career and wants to start her own family. The Coraline actress started off with, "Being an actor is a huge part of my identity. I don't really know who I am without it," and added, "But I also have a desire to set up my life and career so that I always have a choice.”

She further shared, "Having kids is probably more important to me than anything, even being an actor. If somebody said I had to choose, I would choose having kids. I'm one of those people who has always felt that pull."

Despite not having a definite timeline for starting her family, the Watchers actress reveals how she is confused about how much she would work after being a mother. As she is enjoying the adventures of life, the actress also reveals, "I'm trying to push myself to keep saying yes to things that make me uncomfortable, to keep going to places for long periods of time that maybe I'm scared to do because — God willing — one day, it won't be as easy."

However, for now, she is spending time with her sister Elle.

What did Elle write about her sister Dakota on her 30th birthday?

As Dakota turned 30 in February, Elle penned a heartfelt note. The loving sister started with, “Anyone who knows Dakota knows she has dreamt of turning 30 since she was a teenager,” and went on to add, “February 23, 1994 the world got brighter and more beautiful. I could sit and listen to you talk for hours, in fact that is my favorite place to be…absorbing your advice, your fascinating view of the world (things you ARE and AREN’T “interested” in).”

Elle also recalled, “always felt safest with you by my side. She is the epitome of what a big sister should be. She’s absolutely nuts 😂but will fight for her friends till the bitter end. I love you I love you I love you.”

As we wait to see how things work out for Dakota as a mother, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

