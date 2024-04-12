Where Are Timothée Chalamet And Elle Fanning Shooting Bob Dylan's Biopic, A Complete Unknown?

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning were recently spotted in Paterson, New Jersey, gearing up for their roles in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown, centered on the life of legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan.

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning spotted in Paterson for A Complete Unknown's shoot

Timothée Chalamet, 28, is set to portray Dylan himself, known for iconic songs like Like a Rolling Stone, while Elle, will take on the character of Sylvie Russo, Dylan's love interest in the film, reportedly inspired by his former partner Suze Rotolo.

The star-studded cast also includes Monica Barbaro as Joan Baez, Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax, and Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash. Edward Norton replaces Benedict Cumberbatch in the role of folk singer Pete Seeger due to scheduling conflicts.

Originally titled Going Electric, the movie will delve into Dylan's controversial transition to the electric guitar in the 1960s, capturing his journey to becoming an icon in the folk music scene. Chalamet will showcase his vocal prowess by singing some of Dylan's most beloved songs.

Set against the backdrop of New York City, A Complete Unknown will follow Dylan's rise to fame as a 19-year-old, navigating the complexities of the music industry and eventually securing a record deal with Columbia Records.

Chalamet's vocal coach, Eric Vetro, praised the actor's versatility, comparing his transformation to Renée Zellweger's portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. Vetro told the People, "It's kind of astonishing because going from the Wonka character to Bob Dylan, it's a completely different character, completely different voice, everything — and he does it," he then added, "He could turn on a dime. He's so talented that he is able to just switch into one role or the other really quickly. It's like what Renée Zellweger did with Judy Garland,"

Elle Fanning celebrated her 26th birthday with her sister Dakota Fanning

Meanwhile, Elle Fanning's birthday celebrations on April 9 were filled with warmth and affection, with her sister Dakota Fanning expressing gratitude for having her as a sibling. Dakota described in her Instagram tribute,

"The best thing that has ever happened to me is being given Elle as my sister. 26 today, with every passing year, my gratitude for her deepens, even when it feels like that couldn’t be possible. She is magic, and I’m so lucky that she is mine."

She continued, "Thank you for always indulging me when I tell you how hungry I am, and then list the 72 things I’ve eaten that day, I love you so much @ellefanning!"

Elle herself shared a joyous moment on social media, posting a video of herself blowing out birthday candles surrounded by loved ones. She expressed her excitement for the year ahead, with the caption, "(Strawberry emoji) 26 is already feeling good (Strawberry emoji)"

Stay tuned for more information on this highly anticipated biopic.

ALSO READ: Did You Know How Keanu Reeves Fractured His Kneecap on Good Fortune Set? Aziz Ansari Shares Goofy Story