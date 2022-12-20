28 Charismatic Short Female Celebrities Who Dazzle Hollywood

Not all superstars are as tall as they seem on the red carpet and it can be inspiring to know about some of the most famous short female celebrities who have paved their own way and stood out for their vast talent. Although the world of Hollywood and glamor is tough with set beauty standards, these petite personalities have not let their height (or lack thereof) stop them from competing with many tall megastars and demonstrating their skills and personalities to reach the pinnacle of fame and success! Here we have the most famous women stars under 5'5" who have inspired millions of people around the world with their success stories. Let’s get to know more about the short celebs who have proved that good things indeed come in small packages!

Meet the 28 Most Adored Short Female Celebrities in the World Famous Female Celebrities Who Are 5’0” in Height 1. Kristin Chenoweth Birthdate: 24 July 1968 Birthplace: Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, United States Height: 5'0" (1.52 m)

Kristin Dawn Chenoweth is a singer and actress. She has also worked as a voice-over artist for various animated movies. Since the start of her career, Cheno has earned credits in films and plays on and off Broadway, musical theaters, and television shows. Moreover, she has also won the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical in 1999 for her performance as Charlie Brown and Sally Brown in You're a Good Man on Broadway. Again in 2003, Cheno was given a Tony Award nomination for creating the character of Glinda in the musical show Wicked. 2. Kylie Minogue Birthdate: 28 May 1968 Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia Height: 5'0" (1.52 m)

Kylie Minogue, an Australian singer and songwriter, has a massive success record in her career. She has sold more than 45 million music records worldwide. Kylie has conquered the international pop and dance charts and has received worldwide recognition for her work in the music, fashion, and film industries. To add to her list of achievements, she has won 3 Brit Awards, 1 Grammy Award, and 17 ARIA Music Awards. Moreover, she holds a Guinness World Record title for being the first female artist to achieve the top place on the UK album charts for 5 successive years. The huge influence she has achieved despite her short height has rightfully granted her a place in this list of the most beloved short female celebrities! 3. AnnaSophia Robb Birthdate: 8 December 1993 Birthplace: Denver, Colorado, United States Height: 5'0" (1.52 m)

AnnaSophia Robb is a model, actress, and singer. She debuted as a child actress to play the role of Samantha in the television series Samantha: An American Girl Holiday. However, it was her role as Leslie Burke in the 2007 film Bridge to Terabithia which brought her into the spotlight, winning her two Young Artist Awards. Then in 2013-14, Anna gained even more praise and recognition by starring as Carrie Bradshaw on the CW's series The Carrie Diaries. Although she is young and of a shorter frame, she has already won many big awards and nominations! 4. Ashley Benson Birthdate: 18 December 1989 Birthplace: Anaheim Hills, California, United States Height: 5'0" (1.52 m)

Ashley Victoria Benson is a model, actress, and singer. She began dancing and singing competitively when she was only three years old. She has also studied jazz, ballet, hip-hop, and tap dance forms. Moreover, she was merely eight years old when she signed with Ford Models and appeared in numerous print ads. Ashley is renowned for playing the role of Hanna Marin in the teenage mystery-drama series Pretty Little Liars, which even won her multiple accolades and nominations, including the Young Hollywood Awards, Youth Rock Awards, and Teen Choice Awards. Famous Female Celebrities Who Are 5’1” in Height 5. Ariana Grande Birthdate: 26 June 1993 Birthplace: Boca Raton, Florida, United States Height: 5'1" (1.55 m)

Ariana Grande is a singer, pop vocalist, actress, and dancer. She has often been compared to the legendary Mariah Carey for having a similar vocal range. She has had an immensely successful career and although she is only 5'1" in height, she is one of the most famous singers in the world today, having over nine billion views on her Youtube videos! 6. Vanessa Hudgens Birthdate: 14 December 1988 Birthplace: Salinas, California, United States Height: 5'1" (1.55 m)

Vanessa Marie Hudgens is an actress, vocalist, dancer, and author. She gained immense fame and recognition for the superhit Disney movie High School Musical. She has also had a successful singing career, starting with the Jonas Brothers band and later releasing three albums with Owl City. Today, with a net worth of $18 million, this short celebrity has proved that her height does not do justice to her talents! 7. Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen Birthdate: 13 June 1986 Birthplace: Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 5'1" (1.55 m)

Ashley Fuller Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen are former actresses, producers, fashion designers, and American businesswomen. Ashley began her acting career alongside her twin sister, Mary-Kate Olsen when they were only 9 months old. The sisters played the role of Michelle Tanner in the television sitcom Full House. Furthermore, the sisters have co-founded two affordable fashion brands, StyleMint and Olsenboye, and two luxury brands, Elizabeth and James and The Row. 8. Lady Gaga Birthdate: 28 March 1986 Birthplace: New York City, New York, United States Height: 5'1" (1.55 m)

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta is an eccentric pop singer, songwriter, and actress. She is also a blunt activist for mental health and LGBT rights. Apart from her superhit songs, she has frequently made headlines for her bizarre and provocative style and work. Since her very first album, Lady Gaga has been winning several awards. And as of today, she has 8 MTV Video Music Awards, 12 Grammy Awards, and 16 Guinness World Record nominations to her name! 9. Kristen Bell Birthdate: 18 July 1980 Birthplace: Huntington Woods, Michigan, United States Height: 5'1" (1.55 m)

Kristen Bell is a Hollywood actress, voice-over artist, singer, and producer. She is famously known for her outstanding roles in Forgetting Sarah Marshall, The Good Place, and Couples Retreat. She has also received fame as a voice-over artist for the character Anna in Frozen, a highly popular Disney film. Despite her short stature, she has proved to be a strong force in Hollywood, with numerous superhits, awards, and nominations to her name. 10. Reese Witherspoon Birthdate: 22 March 1976 Birthplace: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Height: 5'1" (1.55 m)

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon, an actress, and producer, rose to fame from her romantic comedy film Legally Blonde. From being recognized as one of the world's highest-paid actresses to winning multiple awards — an Academy Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and two Golden Globes — she has simply been unstoppable! Famous Female Celebrities Who Are 5’2” in Height 11. Zoë Kravitz Birthdate: 1 December 1988 Birthplace: Venice, Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Zoë Isabella Kravitz, a model, petite actress, and singer, debuted in the Hollywood rom-com movie No Reservations. Since then, she has been making news — either for her looks and sense of style or for her acting parts. With a huge range of diverse roles and characters in her portfolio, this short celebrity has proved that being tall is neither necessary nor a shortcut to stardom! 12. Emilia Clarke Birthdate: 23 October 1986 Birthplace: London, United Kingdom Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Emilia Isobel Euphemia Rose Clarke, a-k-a Khaleesi, is a British actress and television personality. She came a long way to make her prominent mark in the Hollywood film industry and respectfully earned a spot on the list of one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine. In only a decade-long career, she has won numerous awards and nominations like the Saturn Award, the Empire Award, Primetime Emmy Award nominations, and Critics' Choice Award nominations. Despite her petite frame, her charm, elegance, acting, and smile have won the hearts of audiences numerous times. 13. Kim Kardashian Birthdate: 21 October 1980 Birthplace: Los Angeles, California, United States Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Kimberly Noel Kardashian West is a well-known model, social media influencer, socialite, and businesswoman. She first gained recognition as the stylist of Paris Hilton and was often spotted at events with the star. In a twist of events, Kim became a target of a sex tape controversy. However, she took this opportunity to star in her highly famous reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, wherein she revealed the back story of the whole sex tape fiasco. Moreover, she ventured into business by launching KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance in 2017. From her growing media persona to her tumultuous relationships — there is a wide range of reasons for Kim’s popularity, making her land on our list of most famous short female celebs. 14. Anna Kendrick Birthdate: 9 August 1985 Birthplace: Portland, Maine, United States Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Anna Cooke Kendrick, an actress and singer, became an international singing sensation for her song Cups from the hit musical film Pitch Perfect. Not only did the track gain a No. 2 spot on Billboard’s Adult Pop Song chart, it even went viral on social media with millions of reels from her followers and non-followers alike. Anna has also received praise for her supporting role in the movie Up in the Air. With a BAFTA Award, an Academy Award, and Golden Globe nominations for Best Supporting Actress, she is definitely one successful star! 15. Hilary Duff Birthdate: 28 September 1987 Birthplace: Houston, Texas, United States Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Hilary Erhard Duff, an actress, singer, and producer, is also our very own beloved Lizzie McGuire. Since starring in the hit television series, she has matured to become a generous and enormously successful human being. She rules the hearts of viewers with her talent, cuteness, smile, and petite frame. To add to her list of achievements, her portrayal of Kelsey Peters in the hit original TV series Younger had her connecting to the hearts of millions of people worldwide! 16. Nicki Minaj Birthdate: 8 December 1982 Birthplace: Saint James, Trinidad, and Tobago, Port of Spain Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Sheetal Mehta, a-k-a Onika Tanya Maraj, is a pop artist, singer, rapper, and songwriter and another big name in our list of the most popular short female celebrities. Nicki goes by her stage name Nicki Minaj and is an immensely successful record producer. Her superhit single studio albums Starships and Super Bass ranked at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. Coming from a rough and abusive background, Nicki made a substantial name for herself in the entertainment industry purely based on her talent. She has won a whopping 10 Grammy Awards! 17. Sarah Hyland Birthdate: 24 November 1990 Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Sarah Hyland is an actress and singer who started her acting career with small roles in the movies Annie, Private Parts, and Blind Date. She rose to enormous fame by playing the role of Haley Dunphy in Modern Family. This ABC sitcom earned her a nomination for the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and 4 Screen Actors Guild Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. 18. Shakira Birthdate: 2 February 1977 Birthplace: Barranquilla, Colombia Height: 5'2" (1.58 m)

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll is a pop singer-songwriter, musician, dancer, and philanthropist. Her song Hips Don’t Lie not only became a best-selling internet sensation but also brought immense fame, recognition, and praise to her name. She has sold over 70 million albums worldwide. Moreover, she holds 4 Grammys, the 2002 American Music Award for “Best Short Form Music Video” for Whenever, Wherever, and 1 MTV Video Music Award. With the right grooves, brilliant belly dancing, and flawless singing, she does not need more height to rule the world. Famous Female Celebrities Who Are 5’3” in Height 19. Scarlett Johansson Birthdate: 22 November 1984 Birthplace: Manhattan, New York, United States Height: 5'3" (1.62 m)

Scarlett Johansson — a model, and actress — is best known for her role as Black Widow in the Avengers movie series. From having a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to being the first female to be designated “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Esquire Magazine, Scar Jo really has redefined beauty, glamor, success, and whatnot (you name it)! Moreover, she is also the richest Marvel actress and amongst the highest-paid female actors in Hollywood. 20. Natalie Portman Birthdate: 9 June 1981 Birthplace: Jerusalem, Israel Height: 5'3" (1.62 m)

Natalie Portman, an actress, producer, and director, gained tremendous fame for her role in the hit psychological horror movie Black Swan. She has also won The Golden Globe Award for her exceptional performance in movies like Star Wars, V for Vendetta, Jackie, and many more. With a net worth of $90 million and a priceless smile, Natalie has never needed a tall frame to stand out. 21. Isla Fisher Birthdate: 3 February 1976 Birthplace: Muscat, Oman Height: 5'3" (1.62 m)

Isla Lang Fisher is an Australian-British actress and author. She started her journey at the age of six with television commercials. And today, she is another name amongst the most famous short female celebrities, widely known for her roles in Confessions of a Shopaholic, Definitely, Maybe, and The Great Gatsby. Furthermore, she has a couple of best-selling novels — Bewitched and Seduced by Fame — in her claim to fame! 22. Amanda Seyfried Birthdate: 3 December 1985 Birthplace: Allentown, Pennsylvania, United States Height: 5'3" (1.62 m)

Amanda Michelle Seyfried, a model, actress, and singer, ventured into acting at the age of fifteen. She nearly broke the internet by playing one of the lead characters in the hit teen comedy movie Mean Girls. This highly acclaimed actress has won a ShoWest Award, a Satellite Award, several nominations for a Saturn Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award, and a Critics' Choice Movie Award. With her promising acting talent, big eyes, deep dimples, and cute smile, Seyfried has most definitely made a permanent place for herself in the hearts of the audience. 23. Dakota Fanning Birthdate: 23 February 1994 Birthplace: Conyers, Georgia, United States Height: 5'3" (1.62 m)

Dakota Elizabeth Fanning, an actress, is the youngest nominee in SAG award history. She won the Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for her role as Lucy Dawson in the drama movie I Am Sam when she was just 8 years old! Dakota has excelled not only in her acting career but also in her studies. From short films and period dramas to voice-overs, she has aced every genre, gaining worldwide praise. With approximately 40 awards and nominations to her name, Fanning proudly falls on our list of the most famous short female celebrities! Famous Female Celebrities Who Are 5’4” in Height 24. Megan Fox Birthdate: 16 May 1986 Birthplace: Oak Ridge, Tennessee, U.S Height: 5'4" (1.64 m)

Megan Denise Fox, a model and actress, may appear tall in the movies but is another famous short female celebrity whose beauty is breathtaking. Right from her debut role in the movie Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen to her role in the 2007 science-fiction movie Transformers, Megan has won the hearts of the audience with her solid acting skills and sharp features! 25. Victoria Beckham Birthdate: 17 April 1974 Birthplace: Harlow, United Kingdom Height: 5'4" (1.64 m)

Victoria Caroline Beckham OBE, a singer, fashion designer, and television personality, came into the spotlight as a member of the girl band, Spice Girls, in the 1990s. Since then, she has been featured in 5 official documentaries and reality shows and released her self-titled debut solo album, producing two UK Top 10 singles. Entering into the world of fashion designing, she launched her eponymous luxury brand and soon earned the designer brand of the year title in the UK in 2011. Victoria is recognized internationally as a style icon and the wife of David Beckham. 26. Mila Kunis Birthdate: 14 August 1983 Birthplace: Chernivtsi, Ukraine Height: 5'4" (1.64 m)

Milena Markovna Kunis, a Hollywood actress, is renowned for her role in That 70s Show. Despite her small stature, her deep big eyes and gorgeous personality made her stand out, and she won followers over with her talent and quirky responses. She has also won many accolades for her nail-biting performance in the psychological thriller film Black Swan. Her performance in the film led her to be nominated for the Golden Globe Award in the Best Supporting Actress category and also for the SAG Award. 27. Madonna Birthdate: 16 August 1958 Birthplace: Bay City, Michigan, United States Height: 5'4" (1.64 m)

Widely regarded as the Queen of Pop, Madonna Louise Ciccone, is a singer and music composer. Known for her versatility, adaptability, and relentless innovation, Madonna is one of the most influential independent pop artists in the field of music production and composition. She is always pushing the limits of creative expression when performing live. Having a fair share of both critical acclaim and controversy, she has never shied away from speaking her heart out to her fans. With the whole world in her awe, her short height is not really a concern for her! 28. Rachel McAdams Birthdate: 17 November 1978 Birthplace: London, Canada Height: 5'4" (1.64 m)

Rachel Anne McAdams is a Canadian actress who has worked in countless Canadian film productions and television shows before entering Hollywood and taking it by storm. She has received a Genie Award nomination for her performance in the 2002 drama film Perfect Pie. She has also won a Gemini Award for her role in the comedy TV series Slings and Arrows. Her petite frame fits flawlessly with her glistening eyes and oh-so-perfect smile. Plus, her unmatchable talent simply makes her a ruling actress! Conclusion There is a popular quote by Shakespeare “And though she be little, she is fierce” and it seems to sit perfectly for the above-listed illustrious and adored short female celebrities! Actresses including Mila Kunis, Madonna, Amanda Seyfried, Shakira, Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian, and many others have time and again proved that their petite frame does not define them and can never be a measure of their success and achievements. They proudly own this big world in their unique ways and always look up to living a contented life, inspiring millions with their work!

