Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett Join Anne Hathaway Starrer Verity: Details

Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett are set to star alongside Anne Hathaway in Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming book-to-screen feature Verity. Michael Showalter is helming the project with a script from Nick Antosca.

Based on the No. 1 New York Times bestseller by Colleen Hoover, prior drafts for the film were penned by Hoover, Lauren Levine, Hillary Seitz, Angela LaManna, Will Honley, and April Maguire. The film is set for a theatrical release.

Producers for the project include Eat the Cat’s Antosca and Alex Hedlund, Semi-Formal Productions’ Showalter and Jordana Mollick, Somewhere Pictures’ Hathaway, Heartbones Entertainment’s Hoover, and Shiny Penny’s Stacy Sher. Dakota Johnson will executive produce, along with Heartbones Entertainment’s Lauren Levine.

The story of Hoover’s Verity follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer on the brink of financial ruin, as she accepts the job offer of a lifetime. Jeremy Crawford, husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford, hires Ashleigh to complete the remaining books in a successful series that his wife is unable to finish following a mysterious accident.

Upon arriving at the opulent Crawford estate, however, Ashleigh begins questioning if Verity’s manuscripts are a mere work of fiction, chilling admissions, or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath.

While Hathaway will portray Verity in the film, Hartnett will take on the role of her husband. Johnson, meanwhile, will play Ashleigh.

Verity was self-published in 2018 before gaining fame via BookTok and Bookstagram in 2021. The gothic, psychosexual thriller novel sold 1 million copies in 2023 alone.

Hoover has been on a success streak lately. Her other No. 1 bestseller, It Ends With Us, recently received a movie adaptation starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni in lead roles. Released in theaters on August 9, the film raked in $346 million at the worldwide box office.

Johnson was most recently seen in Daddio opposite Sean Penn. She will next appear in two highly anticipated projects: Celine Song’s Materialists and Michael Angelo Covino’s Splitsville.

Hartnett has had a strong couple of years himself. He recently portrayed Ernest Lawrence in the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer. He also appeared in an episode of the hit series The Bear and starred in this summer’s M. Night Shyamalan film Trap.

