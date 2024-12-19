Colleen Hoover’s Reminders Of Him Set For 2026 Release With Exciting Update

Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel Reminders of Him is one step closer to hitting the big screen. The highly anticipated film adaptation, set for release on February 13, 2026, is shaping up to be a major tear-jerker. Following the success of It Ends With Us, Universal Pictures aims to replicate the magic with this new romantic drama.

The story follows Kenna Rowan, a mother who has recently been released from prison and returns to her hometown. However, the town has not forgiven her for the mistakes of her past.

Her journey is one of redemption, grief, and the fight to reconnect with her daughter, whom the community has raised in her absence. The emotional depth of the novel has resonated with readers worldwide, selling over 6 million copies since its release in 2022.

According to Deadline, Vanessa Caswill, known for directing Love at First Sight, has been signed on to direct Reminders of Him. Caswill’s previous work with book-to-film adaptations has garnered positive reviews, making her a strong choice to bring Hoover’s story to life. Her ability to capture heartfelt and emotional moments will be crucial in delivering the kind of impact fans are expecting.

The screenplay for Reminders of Him is co-written by Colleen Hoover herself, alongside Lauren Levine. Both Hoover and Levine will also serve as producers under their Heartbones Entertainment banner.

Advertisement

Hoover’s direct involvement in the screenplay suggests that the film will remain true to the heart of the book, offering the raw authenticity that has made her novels so beloved.

The film’s release follows the massive success of It Ends With Us, which grossed $350 million worldwide. Universal Pictures hopes to capture similar success with Reminders of Him, building on the strong fan base Hoover has developed over the years.

The movie’s exploration of motherhood, healing, and love aligns perfectly with the current demand for emotionally charged narratives, as seen with films like Wicked and Moana 2.

ALSO READ: Guy Pearce On Why He Doesn’t Work With Big Studios In Holywood Film Industry; Details Inside