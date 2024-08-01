Dan + Shay Star Shay Mooney Set To Welcome 4th Child With Wife 18 Months After Welcoming Son; DEETS

Country music star Shay Mooney, known as one half of the popular duo Dan + Shay, and his wife Hannah are preparing to grow their family again. They already have three sons and are now expecting their fourth child together. This good news comes just 18 months after their youngest son, Abram, was born, adding to their excitement.

The announcement was made on their official Instagram page. In the adorable video, Shay and Hannah are sitting relaxed on a couch with their three boys: Asher James, who is 7 and a half years old; Ames Alexander, 4; and little Abram, 18 months old. Each child joins their parents on the couch one by one before Hannah reveals a positive pregnancy test, sparking laughter and joyous reactions from the family.

In their shared message with the video, Shay and Hannah wrote, "Counting 1, 2, 3, 4...." to let everyone know they're expecting their fourth child. Fans and followers left lots of comments to congratulate and send good wishes to the growing family.

Shay Mooney, 32, and Hannah, 33, have been sharing their journey of parenthood with their followers on social media, often posting adorable moments and milestones of their children. Their commitment to family values and love for their kids is evident in their posts, which resonate deeply with their fans.

Advertisement

This upcoming addition to their family comes as a delightful surprise to many, especially since Shay and Hannah had recently celebrated Abram's arrival in January 2023. After Abram was born, the Grammy-winning artist shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing his thankfulness for his children and highlighting how important fatherhood is to him.

Shay Mooney and Hannah's relationship has been an inspiration for many people. They got married in a small ceremony in 2016 and renewed their vows in 2017, with a bigger celebration right after their son Asher was born. Asher was dressed in a cute little baby tuxedo for the ceremony.

As both of them make their mark in the music industry, their songs often convey deep emotions and personal feelings. One of their songs, When I Pray for You, is a heartfelt tribute to being a father. It is really heart-touching and shows how strong the connection is between parents and children.

Advertisement

The news of Hannah's pregnancy has generated excitement among fans of Dan + Shay, who eagerly await updates and further details about the newest addition to the Mooney family. As Shay Mooney's career progresses and his family expands, this great musician and his growing family will experience many more thrilling moments and pleasant times.

Stay tuned for more updates as Shay and Hannah prepare to welcome their fourth child and continue their journey of love, music, and parenthood.

ALSO READ: Jacob Elordi Dating History: From Zendaya To Kaia Gerber