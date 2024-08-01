Jacob Elordi Dating History: From Zendaya To Kaia Gerber

Jacob Elordi, one of the most talked-about and acclaimed Hollywood actors of his generation, has become immensely popular among younger audiences. As he has earned his stardom over the past few years, fans have shown a keen interest in his personal life, particularly his relationships.

The 27-year-old Australian describes himself as a romantic. In an interview with W Magazine, Elordi shared that his first kiss remains “probably still one of the most romantic moments in my life.”

Elordi's career breakthrough came with Netflix’s The Kissing Booth, where he began dating his co-star Joey King. Following a few brief relationships, rumors surfaced about him dating Zendaya, his co-star from Euphoria and one of Hollywood’s most talented actors of her generation.

Here’s a look at the rising star’s dating history.

2017: Jacob Elordi began dating his co-star Joey King

He discovered real-life romance off-screen with King, who portrayed the lead character Elle, while shooting the film The Kissing Booth. To the surprise of Kissing Booth fans, the two dated for a year before amicably splitting in 2018, not long after the first film's premiere.

They broke up before they began filming for the sequel and continued on-screen as a couple while dealing with the breakup. In a 2019 interview with Refinery29, King, who is currently married to filmmaker Steven Piet, discussed the challenges of going through a public breakup.

2019: Jacob Elordi and model Cari Flowers dated briefly

The American model Cari shared a photo of herself in May, and according to Elite Daily, Elordi was initially tagged in it, leading some people to believe he took it. She shared about her "friends in Australia" a few days later, along with a shirtless picture of Jacob. A few days after that, she shared some pictures of the two cuddling. She then removed him from the above post and deleted all of those images at the beginning of June.

2019: Jacob Elordi began dating his Euphoria co-star Zendaya

After The Kissing Booth, Elordi's yet another major and popular role was as Nate Jacobs on Sam Levinson's HBO series Euphoria. Dating speculations about him and Zendaya started to circulate during this time.

Public speculation over the couple’s relationship started after paparazzi captured photos of the two of them enjoying a vacation to Greece together in 2019. In an interview with GQ Australia, Elordi refuted the accusations, calling Zendaya “like my sister.” He went on to praise her work ethic and personality, adding that she “is an amazing creative, super dope to work with, an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us.”

The two were frequently photographed by paparazzi on romantic dates in New York City throughout the course of the following year. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, they both lived in different parts of the world, with Elordi in his native Australia and Zendaya in Los Angeles, ultimately fizzling the relationship out.

Nevertheless, the two have remained cordial since then. Elordi congratulated Zendaya following her first-ever Emmy win in September 2020 on Instagram. “Congratulations captain. Bravo,” he wrote.

2020: Jacob Elordi spotted at multiple PDA-filled dates with Kaia Gerber

In September 2020, Elordi and Gerber were first spotted together in public. After embarking on several PDA-filled dates in New York City, the pair made their Instagram debut by sharing a picture of their couple Halloween costume—Priscilla and Elvis Presley.

As per People, a source informed at the time that Elordi was approved by the model's well-known parents, supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber.

However, by November 2021, the two had broken up, with a Page Six source describing the separation as “amicable.”

2021: Jacob Elordi began dating YouTuber Olivia Jade

Shortly after news agencies revealed Elordi's breakup with Gerber in December 2021, rumors began circulating that he was romantically involved with the YouTuber. According to reports, he and Jade split up in August 2022 but got back together the following month.

They took romantic vacations to Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, and Italy, the latter of which they took with Jade's parents, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actor Lori Loughlin from Full House.

In January 2024, breakup rumors about the couple swarmed once again, following a report from Us Weekly. Later in the same month, Entertainment Tonight debunked those claims, though, noting that the two are actually in New York City together as Elordi prepares to host Saturday Night Live.

