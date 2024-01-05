Dave Chapelle roasts Madison Cawthorn; here's how the former congressman responded

Madison Cawthorne admitted that he loved being mockingly roasted by Chappelle rather than taking offense at the jokes. He went on to say that he thought, jokes about his wheelchair were fair game. The ritual is supposedly “normal, funny, and a necessary part of living in a free society" for Cawthorn, according to American media.

Including a brief account of meeting Cawthorn, who was largely paralyzed following a vehicle accident in 2014 and was utilizing a wheelchair, Dave said, "I just walked away. I wanted him to see me do something he couldn't do. I skipped."

Cawthorne’s reaction to Chapelle’s jokes

Speaking about Cawthorn in another context, in his new Netflix special, The Dreamer, Chappelle brought up the notorious accusation that the lawmaker was invited to an orgy while serving in Congress. The lawmaker said that he was not bothered by Chapelle’s remark regarding sex parties, similar to how he was not bothered by the wheelchair jokes.

It turned out that friends who saw Chappelle's show in Nashville had alerted the 28-year-old in advance that he would be the topic of the special. Additionally, Cawthorn told TMZ that Chappelle is his favorite comedian and that he saw the comedian perform in Tampa so he could see the gags for himself.

Madison informs TMZ that DC is his favorite comic, and he attended one of Dave's concerts in Tampa that were being videotaped by Netflix so he could see the jokes for himself. After the event, the comedian invited Madison backstage, introducing him to his family. Madison claims Dave was floored to see him in the audience.

Anti-trans jokes controversy

Chapelle was recently criticized for making sensitive remarks about the transgender community that were not funny. The Blast reported that the Home Improvement star started by talking about how he first met actor Jim Carrey on the set of the 1999 movie, Man on the Moon, in which Carrey played the late comic Andy Kaufman. This was in reference to his jabs at the transgender community. "I was very disappointed because I wanted to meet Jim Carrey, and I had to pretend he was Andy Kaufman all afternoon. It was Jim Carrey. I could look at him and clearly see it was Jim Carrey. I say all that to say that's how trans people make me feel," Chappelle said.

"If you guys came here to this show tonight thinking I'm going to make fun of those people again, you've come to the wrong show. I'm not f—ing with those people anymore. It wasn't worth the trouble. I'm not saying anything about them. Maybe three or four times tonight, but that's it. I'm tired of talking about them. And you want to know why I'm tired of talking about them? Because these people acted like I needed them to be funny." Dave explained, recalling the controversy surrounding anti-trans jokes.

