'David Makes Man' Actor Akili McDowell Gets Arrested Over Houston Murder Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death and homicide.

Akili McDowell, known for his roles in Showtime’s Billions and OWN’s David Makes Man, has been arrested. He's charged with murder in connection with a shooting death in Houston. The 21-year-old actor was charged by Harris County homicide investigators for his involvement in the murder of Cesar Peralta on July 20th.

A recent statement from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Macdowell was taken into custody and booked at the Harris County Jail. The incident happened within the parking lot of apartments located at 13503 North Thorntree, East Harris County.

Deputies arrived on scene and found Peralta lying there, having suffered gunshot wounds. The twenty-year old male was dead when medics got there, and the suspect had run away.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on his Facebook page, "An adult male (possibly in his 20s) sustained gunshot wounds and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Suspect(s) fled the scene."

He continued with the arrest update, "Homicide investigators charged Akili McDowell (21) with murder in the shooting death of Cesar Peralta (20). McDowell was recently taken into custody and booked into the Harris County Jail."

The investigation is on-going and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has encouraged anyone with information to reach out to the Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, on August 2nd, while he was free on bond after an arrest for theft committed a day before that day, he was apprehended by the police over suspicion of murder.

As of yet, there has been no comment from the Harris County Sheriff's Department concerning McDowell’s detention. At present, he is being detained at the Harris County Jail Facility under a 400,000 USD bond.

Akili McDowell played Savion Williams in Billions and featured in David Makes Man, among others. He will also feature in the forthcoming movie titled The Waterboyz.