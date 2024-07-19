Days Of Our Lives Chief Writer Ron Carlivati Is Leaving Peacock’s Hit Soap Opera After Seven Years; DETAILS

Ron Carlivat, who served as the head writer of Peacock’s hit soap opera Days Of Our Lives during a particularly challenging time, has retired from the show after seven years. Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford will replace him. Due to DOOL’s unique tape-to-air schedule, the last episodes written by Carlivat will air in April 2025.

Ron Carlivat is exiting Days of Our Lives after serving as head writer for seven years. The news was unsurprising, considering his tenure as leader was the toughest in the show’s history. As reported by Deadline in July, the show sustained a nine-week investigation into misconduct allegations against longtime director/co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

The set of DOOL was deemed “toxic” after attaining claims from female employees. The charges included inappropriate comments and physical contact, including groping and forceful kissing and fostering a toxic work environment.

Although Alarr exited the show last year, the news took a toll on its reputation amongst fans. Upon Carlivat’s exit, the show’s Executive Producer, Ken Corday, released a statement wishing him well in his future endeavors.

“We wish Ron nothing but the best and thank him for his dedication and the respect he has shown to me, the cast, and the show’s legacy,” Corday said. He also mentioned creating exciting and refreshing stories with the new team of writers.

Who will be replacing Carlivat as writer on the show

Writers with outstanding credits—Paula Cwikly and Jeanne Marie Ford—will take Carlivat’s place on Days Of Our Lives. Cwikly is an experienced daytime television writer who has worked on The Young and The Restless, As The World Turns, and Sunset Beach. She was an associate and head writer with DOOL in the early 2000s.

Marie Ford is currently a breakdown writer on the show’s writing team and has been associated with the soap opera since 1992. She is also the author of As The World Turns and One Life To Live.

“We look forward to approaching our 60th Anniversary next year with Paula and Jeanne Marie at the helm and fresh, exciting stories that we know the fans will embrace,” Corday said in his statement.

NBC/Peacock’s oldest show has been on air since 1965, completing 60 successful seasons. The legacy continues as Days of Our Lives has been renewed through September 2025.