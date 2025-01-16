Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Ava Dump Brady and Can Rachel’s Behavior Be Controlled?

In Thursday’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) will make a bold decision about her relationship with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf).

Despite their growing connection, Ava feels their romance is causing more harm than good, particularly with the ongoing tension involving Brady’s daughter, Rachel Black (Finley Rose Slater).

Ava’s protective instincts will kick in, and she’ll decide to break up with Brady for his good. However, Brady won’t take the news lightly.

He’s determined not to let Rachel or anyone else dictate his love life. “Ava, you don’t have to do this,” Brady might argue, hoping to change her mind. Whether Ava sticks to her decision remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Rachel’s behavior continues to spiral out of control. Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will catch her young daughter in the act of mischief.

Rachel’s defiance has been a recurring issue, and Kristen will not hold back her frustration. She’ll lash out, warning Rachel to clean up her act. “This has to stop, Rachel,” Kristen might say sternly, attempting to set boundaries.

Despite Kristen’s efforts, Rachel’s frustration with her father’s relationship choices may push her to make a drastic move. Spoilers hint at Rachel contemplating a vanishing act, adding to the turmoil in Brady and Ava’s lives.

Elsewhere in Salem, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) will wrestle with his suspicions involving Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) and Kerry (Derek Yates).

After seeing Javi wearing Kerry’s 'I Heart Rochester' sweatshirt, Leo initially suspects Javi of being involved in Kerry’s secret life as the Lady Whistleblower imposter. However, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will offer Leo some perspective during an emergency therapy session.

“Leo, are you sure you’ve got all the facts?” Marlena may suggest, encouraging Leo to consider other possibilities. A chance encounter in the town square will provide clarity. When Javi casually mentions that the sweatshirt belongs to Kerry, it may confirm Leo’s suspicions about Kerry being the one hiding secrets.

Romance will also be in the air as Tate Black (Leo Howard) makes an effort to show Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) how much she means to him.

A grand gesture from Tate will leave Holly feeling special, but complications are on the horizon. Holly will soon notice Tate growing closer to pregnant Sophia Choi (Madelyn Kientz), which could stir up jealousy and uncertainty.

