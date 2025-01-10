Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Cat Greene’s Therapy Lead to Redemption?

Spoilers for Days of Our Lives on Friday, January 10, 2025, tease a dramatic and emotionally charged episode. Cat Greene (AnnaLynne McCord) begins therapy, Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier) faces off with Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein), and Holly Jonas (Ashley Puzemis) pressures Doug Williams III (Peyton Meyer) to confess. Meanwhile, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) and Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes) lean on each other for support, and tensions simmer at Titan Industries.

Cat Greene takes a significant step by starting therapy with Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall). After being coerced into the Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) scheme to save her mother, Cat struggles with guilt and worry about her mother’s future following her arrest. Therapy may be Cat’s chance at redemption, but it’s clear she has a long road ahead.

Elsewhere, Julie Williams and Chad DiMera try to comfort each other as they process recent events. Julie asks Chad about Cat, and he reassures her that he’s done with her. However, when Cat and Chad cross paths again, sparks reignite, hinting at unresolved feelings that could complicate things further.

Holly Jonas applies pressure on Doug Williams III to come clean. Holly previously covered for Doug in front of Sarah Horton Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) and Stephanie Johnson, even going so far as to wash Doug’s bloody shirt to avoid alarming Julie. Her kindness and care push Doug to feel obligated to be honest with her—and eventually with Julie.

Meanwhile, Sarah urges Xander Cook Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) to stay on the right side of the law. Tensions rise as Philip Kiriakis confronts Stephanie Johnson. With Philip and Xander clashing over their visions for Titan Industries, the situation remains volatile. However, Stephanie’s idea of a united Xander and Philip could offer a glimmer of hope for cooperation.

Friday’s episode of Days of Our Lives promises a blend of emotional breakthroughs, heated confrontations, and unexpected chemistry. As Cat begins her journey toward redemption, Holly pushes Doug to tell the truth, and corporate tensions at Titan reach new heights, fans won’t want to miss the action. Tune in to see how these stories unfold on Peacock’s beloved soap opera.

