Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Will Xander’s Olive Branch to Philip Bring Peace or More Drama?

On Wednesday, January 15, Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal an effort for peace at Titan Industries. Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will decide to make amends with Philip Kiriakis (John-Paul Lavoisier).

After recent conflicts, Xander wants to impress Sarah Kiriakis (Linsey Godfrey) and Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) by fostering harmony with his co-CEO.

Xander will extend an olive branch, paving the way for temporary teamwork at Titan. However, this cooperation won’t last forever. Philip’s recent underhanded actions, including forged letters, are still a secret, but Xander will eventually uncover the truth.

Meanwhile, Arnold Feniger (Galen Gering) will step in to help EJ DiMera (Dan Feuerriegel) avoid trouble with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). Arnold caused a stir by surfacing during Jada’s visit, despite EJ’s warnings to stay hidden.

Arnold will once again impersonate Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), crafting a plausible story to divert Jada’s suspicions. He may claim to be working undercover for the DiMeras, explaining why Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) was unaware of 'Rafe’s' activities. Jada may remain uneasy about the situation, but for now, Arnold’s quick thinking will protect EJ from further scrutiny.

Sarah Kiriakis is also keeping secrets. After discovering Philip’s forged letter, Sarah has chosen to remain silent about his actions.

She will meet with Stephanie Johnson (Abigail Klein) to ensure their mutual secrecy. Sarah believes it’s better for the Kiriakis brothers to move forward without unnecessary conflict.

However, this decision is likely to backfire. When Xander inevitably learns about the forged letter, it will lead to more trouble in their relationship. For now, Sarah is focused on maintaining peace, even if it means keeping Xander in the dark.

Elsewhere, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart) and Javi Hernandez (Al Calderon) will have a bonding moment as their friendship develops. However, Leo might grow suspicious when he notices Javi wearing a hoodie with a Rochester logo.

The logo reminds Leo of the Lady Whistleblower imposter’s Rochester connection, and he may ask Javi where he got the sweatshirt.

Although Leo won’t jump to conclusions yet, his curiosity could eventually lead him to Kerry (Derek Yates). Spoilers suggest Leo will set a trap for Kerry soon, aiming to uncover the truth about the imposter.

